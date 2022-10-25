3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days.

The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he died. Hearn said a vehicle was recovered on Parcel Drive.

The second shooting happened in the 300 block of Audubon Place after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Hearn said the unidentified male victim was found dead at the scene.

The third shooting happened on Terry Road near Dona Avenue at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24. The 39-year-old male victim was found dead at the scene.

Hearn said detectives have identified the victim, but his name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified. There is no suspect or motive at this time.

The fourth shooting also happened on Monday, October 24. Hearn said detectives were dispatched to Merit Health Hospital after receiving a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. She was shot at an unknown location.

The woman was taken to UMMC where she died from her injuries just before 8:00 p.m. There’s no suspect or motive in this case, and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the four homicides can contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.