PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
PlayStation May Have Just Leaked a New Uncharted PS5 Game
PlayStation may have just accidentally leaked a new Uncharted PS5 game. There's been reports and speculation that Uncharted 5 -- or whatever the next installment in the Naughty Dog series ends up being called -- is in development at Sony San Diego. However, over the past year or so, these long-running rumors died out and in some cases were replaced with rumblings the project in question was cancelled. Fast-forward and now these rumors have been partially revived by none other than PlayStation itself.
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Is Elden Ring DLC Releasing Sooner Than Expected?
Is Elden Ring DLC set to release sooner than expected? There's been no word FromSoftware when it comes to Elden Ring DLC, which, of course, in turn, suggests that if DLC is coming it's not coming anytime soon. Yet players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game can't help but wonder if DLC is coming in early 2023 following a recent development and a theory it has produced.
New Steam Hit Already on Sale a Week After Release
If you're a Steam user who was occupied recently with a new release like Gotham Knights, New Tales from the Borderlands, or something else and didn't buy Persona 5 when it finally came to that platform, you're in luck if you were still considering buying it. just over a week after the beloved RPG released on the PC platform, Persona 5 has now gone on sale already. It's a small discount that's available, but it's better than paying for the full price on Steam itself.
Overwatch 2 Isn't Making Changes to Controversial Character Anytime Soon
Blizzard is well aware a few Overwatch 2 characters, in particular, have contentious reputations among fans of the hero shooter, but at least one of these characters isn't getting any changes anytime soon. Following extreme server congestion at launch, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been enjoying OW2 as much as their heart desires. That is, unless they have a Moira player in their team because if they do there's a decent chance they aren't enjoying their time.
Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters
Soon, Dungeons & Dragons will be able to roll a red dragon or beholder when making an attack on a red dragon or beholder. Earlier today, Hasbro announced a new "Dicelings" toy line, with the first wave of figures set to be released in March 2023. The new Dicelings are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. The first wave will include four toys – a white owlbear, a black dragon, a red dragon, and a beholder. Notably, three of the four Dicelings are "inspired by" the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie; however, the beholder figure doesn't feature any Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves branding, suggesting that a beholder won't be in the movie (or Hasbro doesn't want to spoil the reveal of a beholder). Packaging for the Red Dragon Diceling also confirmed that the red dragon in the movie is Themberchaud, a particularly chonky red dragon found in the Underdark. You can check out an early image of the new toys below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22).
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King Promo Leads to Controversy
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a big promotion with Burger King, but it is creating some controversy. Call of Duty is a marketing powerhouse. Given the cost to make the games and the player base it wants to reach in order to stay one of the industry's top dogs, Activision has to get the game out there in any way possible. Many times this results in promotions with other brands such as Totinos, Doritos, and most notably, Mountain Dew. This year, players can earn double XP and even COD Points for purchasing specially marked Mountain Dew packages. Little Caesars is even getting on the action, allowing players to get in-game rewards and the chance to win a PS5.
Overwatch 2 Item Costs More In-Game Than It Does in Real Life
Overwatch 2 players unhappy with the prices of in-game items got this week one of the best examples of the frustrations with the game's overall monetization system. A player pointed out that there's an item players can get in the game – a Pachimari keychain – which actually costs less to purchase physically from Blizzard's merch store than it does to affix to one of your weapons in-game.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
God of War Ragnarok Comes Out of the Gate Swinging
One of the best things about 2018's God of War is that it quickly grabbed you in the opening hours. Not only did it have a great introduction to the characters and throughline plot that would serve as the base of the experience, but it also showcased some stellar boss fights and gameplay sequences. In the same way, God of War Ragnarok also comes out of the gate swinging and reaffirms that developer Santa Monica Studio hasn't skipped a beat with its highly anticipated sequel.
Famed Sega Artist, Developer, and Producer Rieko Kodama Dies at 59
Sega has confirmed today the passing of Rieko Kodama. Rumors of her passing began to swirl online after Retro Gamer editor Nick Thorpe shared a memorial to the developer found in the credits for the recently released Mega Drive Mini 2. The Ares Arcadia Twitter account reached out to Sega producer Yosuke Oskunari to see if this might have been a mistranslation, but Oskunari revealed that Kodama has indeed died. Sega went on to confirm that Kodama passed at 59-years-old back in May, but the company opted not to publicly announce her death out of respect for her family.
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
