Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO