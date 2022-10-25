Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Perfect Night' As Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors Rage On
Tom Brady is still managing to find some joy amid his rumored marital rift with Gisele Bündchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday, October 9, to share a photo of himself fishing with his son after taking home a win against the Atlantic Falcons."Great win and a perfect night," the NFL champ captioned the father-son photo of the two facing the water and away from the camera as the sun set. It's unclear which of Brady's sons is featured in the snap, as he shares 12-year-old Benjamin with his estranged wife and 15-year-old Jack with ex...
Antonio Brown’s BM Chelsie Airs Him Out, Exposes Broken Windows & Hateful Texts
“Your mom a sl*t living off me, that bitch surviving. Ima [make] it so uncomfortable for that bitch, she gone run away [with] you,” the pro athlete allegedly texted one of his children. Antonio Brown’s name continues to circulate in the headlines, and after feuding with his record label,...
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Married With 3 Kids
Knocking out of the park! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) hit a home run when they found each other in 2012 and three kids later, they’re still in love. The former New York Yankees player sparked up a relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model two years before he retired from baseball. “Derek […]
Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next
After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'
Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9
Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’
Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Construction HALTED At Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady’s Florida Mansion As Divorce Grows Imminent
Construction on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Florida mansion has been halted as the speculation that a divorce is coming soon grows, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the wake of rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, construction has come to a stop at the super couple’s dream Miami beach mansion. Gisele and Tom are battling their own natural disaster, as allegations of explosive flights, time spent apart, absent wedding rings on fingers, and acquiring divorce attorneys emerge, signaling the end is near for their marriage. Tom and Gisele originally bought the land for $17 million at...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes
But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
Tom Brady's dad shows support for his son as struggling Bucs take on Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received support from at least one family member on Thursday night as the team played the Baltimore Ravens.
Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Brings Their Sons To Her Concert As Couple Aims To Patch Up Crumbling Marriage
Her biggest fans! Carrie Underwood had endless support when she kicked off her Diamonds & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 16, as husband Mike Fisher was in the crowd singing along with their two tots. The singer uploaded footage from the special night in Greenville, SC, which showed one of...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
