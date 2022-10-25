Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis, free-wheeling 'wild man' of rock 'n' roll, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ’n’ roll trailblazer and piano virtuoso who electrified audiences with his raucous, free-wheeling performances but attracted scandal after he married his 13-year-old cousin, died Friday, his publicist said. He was 87. Lewis "suffered through the last years of his life from various illnesses...
Kim Kardashian shows off her kids’ 1990s-themed Halloween costumes
Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian's kids may have all been born in the 2010s, but they're honoring some of the biggest stars of the 1990s with their Halloween costumes this year. Kardashian shared professional photos of the kids in their throwback looks to her Instagram on Oct. 28. "THE...
Taylor Swift let fans down by removing 'fatphobic' scene from 'Anti-Hero' video
Shortly after Taylor Swift released her music video for “Anti-Hero,” the lead single from her new album “Midnights,” she was criticized on social media for a visual that people deemed fatphobic. In the scene, Swift’s two selves (the real her and her “anti-hero” persona) are both in the bathroom when her real self stands on a scale. Her “anti-hero” character leans over to judge the number on the scale, but instead of numbers, a close-up shot reveals the word “FAT” — or it did. Earlier this week, Swift quietly removed this brief visual from the video on Apple Music and YouTube.
Mondrian artwork has been upside down for decades, curator says
The curator of an upcoming exhibition of work by artist Piet Mondrian says photographs suggest "New York City I" should be hung the opposite way round to the way it has been exhibited for 77 years.Oct. 28, 2022.
