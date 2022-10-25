Shortly after Taylor Swift released her music video for “Anti-Hero,” the lead single from her new album “Midnights,” she was criticized on social media for a visual that people deemed fatphobic. In the scene, Swift’s two selves (the real her and her “anti-hero” persona) are both in the bathroom when her real self stands on a scale. Her “anti-hero” character leans over to judge the number on the scale, but instead of numbers, a close-up shot reveals the word “FAT” — or it did. Earlier this week, Swift quietly removed this brief visual from the video on Apple Music and YouTube.

15 HOURS AGO