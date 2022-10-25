ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian shows off her kids’ 1990s-themed Halloween costumes

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian's kids may have all been born in the 2010s, but they're honoring some of the biggest stars of the 1990s with their Halloween costumes this year. Kardashian shared professional photos of the kids in their throwback looks to her Instagram on Oct. 28. "THE...
Taylor Swift let fans down by removing 'fatphobic' scene from 'Anti-Hero' video

Shortly after Taylor Swift released her music video for “Anti-Hero,” the lead single from her new album “Midnights,” she was criticized on social media for a visual that people deemed fatphobic. In the scene, Swift’s two selves (the real her and her “anti-hero” persona) are both in the bathroom when her real self stands on a scale. Her “anti-hero” character leans over to judge the number on the scale, but instead of numbers, a close-up shot reveals the word “FAT” — or it did. Earlier this week, Swift quietly removed this brief visual from the video on Apple Music and YouTube.
