NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?
Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
NASCAR: 3 best landing spots for Hailie Deegan next season
Hailie Deegan will remain with Ford next season but her ride is unclear. What are the 3 best landing spots for Deegan in NASCAR next season?
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision
Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight
When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony
The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment
Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill will get his first extensive Cup Series experience thanks to NASCAR's tiniest team. The post NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Martinsville Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile oval of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. View the Martinsville qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of these factors:. -Finishing order...
Martinsville Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the 2022 Martinsville starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication
David Gilliland's switch to Toyota is official, which will mean a change of address for NASCAR's best-known female driver. The post A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More
Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville, Sportscasting scored an exclusive interview with track president Clay Campbell. The post Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward
Bubba Wallace broke his silence and met with reporters on Saturday to talk about the Kyle Larson incident. He said he accepts the penalty and being made an example and is ready to move forward. The post Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Ty GIbbs spins teammate Brandon Jones on final lap to win Xfinity race at Martinsville
In a controversial and highly contentious finish, Ty GIbbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway after spinning out teammate Brandon Jones while racing for the lead entering Turn 1 on the final lap. It was Gibbs' sixth win of the season, sending him to the Championship 4 while also directly denying his Joe GIbbs Racing teammate a chance at the championship as well.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Martinsville: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the Xfinity 500
One of the curses of humanity is that most only realize the value of time when it is scarce and almost gone. And for seven drivers still hoping to be called a NASCAR Cup Series champion, their time is running out. This weekend's trip to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity...
NBC Sports
Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership
Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...
Xfinity 500 (Martinsville) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions
Here's our expert preview of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, along with fantasy driver picks, Vegas odds, start time, and TV channel as the NASCAR Cup Series holds its penultimate race of the season.
Keep track of this weekend's busy race schedule
We've got a big weekend of racing. Don't miss a minute of the action with our weekly schedule compiled by our own Jay Wells.
