Homestead, FL

FanSided

NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?

Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision

Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
FanBuzz

Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight

When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
People

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony

The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
CHARLESTON, SC
Racing News

Martinsville Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile oval of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. View the Martinsville qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of these factors:. -Finishing order...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Sportscasting

Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward

Bubba Wallace broke his silence and met with reporters on Saturday to talk about the Kyle Larson incident. He said he accepts the penalty and being made an example and is ready to move forward. The post Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Ty GIbbs spins teammate Brandon Jones on final lap to win Xfinity race at Martinsville

In a controversial and highly contentious finish, Ty GIbbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway after spinning out teammate Brandon Jones while racing for the lead entering Turn 1 on the final lap. It was Gibbs' sixth win of the season, sending him to the Championship 4 while also directly denying his Joe GIbbs Racing teammate a chance at the championship as well.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership

Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...

