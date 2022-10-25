ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Gotham Awards: ‘Tár,’ ‘Aftersun’ Lead Nominees

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Zrgl_0im0zIVJ00

The nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards have been revealed.

Tár leads the film nominees with five nods, followed by Aftersun with four nominations. Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once , The Inspection and Women Talking each scored three nominations.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Tár, Aftersun and Everything Everywhere All at Once are all nominated for best feature along with The Cathedral and Dos Estaciones .

On the TV side, the following shows each received two nominations: Abbott Elementary, Pachinko, Station Eleven, Severance, This Is Going to Hurt, Yellowjackets and As We See It , which was recently canceled after one season on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The nominations, in 12 categories across film and TV, recognize 23 feature films, 15 series and 35 performances.

Since last year, the Gotham Awards has recognized performers in gender-neutral categories .

The nominations were announced live at Cipriani Wall Street, where the awards ceremony itself will take place next month, by actress Angelica Ross ( Pose, American Horror Story, Chicago ) and executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, Jeffrey Sharp.

More than 500 movies and TV shows were submitted for consideration this year, Sharp said, adding in part, “These filmmakers demonstrated tremendous courage and invention in the production of their work.”

The 2022 Gotham Awards will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Monday, Nov. 28.

It was previously announced that Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams would receive performer tributes, while the cast of Fire Island will receive an ensemble tribute.

Gotham Award nominees are selected by committees of film and TV critics, journalists, festival programmers and film curators.

Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films will determine the final award recipients.

Recent Gotham Award winners have included Oscar winners CODA , Nomadland, Marriage Story, American Factory, Moonlight, Spotlight and Birdman .

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

Full disclosure: The Hollywood Reporter ‘s chief film critic David Rooney was part of the nominating committee for best international feature; arts and culture critic Lovia Gyarkye was part of the nominating committee for breakthrough director; reviews editor Jon Frosch was part of the nominating committee for lead performance, supporting performance and breakthrough performer; and chief TV critic Dan Fienberg was part of the nominating committee for breakthrough series and outstanding performance in a new series and the committee for breakthrough nonfiction series .

Best Feature

Aftersun

Charlotte Wells, director; Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, producers (A24)

The Cathedral

Ricky D’Ambrose, director; Graham Swon, producer (MUBI)

Dos Estaciones

Juan Pablo González, director; Ilana Coleman, Jamie Gonçalves, Bruna Haddad, Makena Buchanan, producers (Cinema Guild)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, directors; Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, producers (A24)

Tár

Todd Field, director; Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Todd Field, producers (Focus Features)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen, director; Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer producers (A Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe Release in Association with HBO Documentary Films)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras, director; Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras, producers (NEON)

I Didn’t See You There

Reid Davenport, director; Keith Wilson, producer (RePort Media)

The Territory

Alex Pritz, director; Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett, producers (National Geographic Documentary Films)

What We Leave Behind

Iliana Sosa, director; Emma D. Miller, Isidore Bethel, producers (ARRAY)

Best International Feature

Athena

Romain Gavras, director; Romain Gavras, Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Jean Duhamel, Nicolas Lhermitte, Ladj Ly, producers (Netflix)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh, director; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Corsage

Marie Kreutzer, director; Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade, Jean-Christophe Reymond, producers (IFC Films)

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, director and producer (MUBI)

Happening

Audrey Diwan, director; Edouard Weil, Alice Girard producers (IFC Films)

Saint Omer

Alice Diop, director; Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral, producers (Super LTD)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun (A24)

Owen Kline for Funny Pages (A24)

Elegance Bratton for The Inspection (A24)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for Murina (Kino Lorber)

Beth de Araújo for Soft & Quiet (Momentum Pictures / eOne)

Jane Schoenbrun for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Best Screenplay

After Yang , Kogonada (A24)

Armageddon Time , James Gray (Focus Features)

Catherine Called Birdy , Lena Dunham (Amazon Studios)

Tár , Todd Field (Focus Features)

Women Talking , Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár (Focus Features)

Danielle Deadwyler in Till (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Dale Dickey in A Love Song (Bleecker Street)

Colin Farrell in After Yang (A24)

Brendan Fraser in The Whale (A24)

Paul Mescal in Aftersun (A24)

Thandiwe Newton in God’s Country (IFC Films)

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment)

Taylor Russell in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Raúl Castillo in The Inspection (A24)

Hong Chau in The Whale (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway (Apple TV+)

Nina Hoss in Tár (Focus Features)

Noémie Merlant in Tár (Focus Features)

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Mark Rylance in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Gabrielle Union in The Inspection (A24)

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Frankie Corio in Aftersun (A24)

Anna Diop in Nanny (Amazon Studios and Blumhouse)

Gracija Filipovic in Murina (Kino Lorber)

Kali Reis in Catch the Fair One (IFC Films)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary , Quinta Brunson, creator; Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, Randall Einhorn, executive producers (ABC)

As We See It , Jason Katims, creator; Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, Udi Segal, Amit Gitelzon, Shlomit Arvis, Danna Stern, executive producers (Prime Video)

Mo , Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, creators; Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Solvan “Slick” Naim, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, executive producers (Netflix)

Rap Sh!t , Issa Rae, creator; Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, Montrel McKay, Deniese Davis, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere , Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, creators; Bridget Everett, Carolyn Strauss, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Patricia Breen, Tyler Romary, executive producers (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko , Soo Hugh, creator; Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Kogonada, Justin Cho, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Severance , Dan Erickson, creator; Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Dan Erickson, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Station Eleven , Patrick Somerville, creator; Patrick Somerville, Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt , Adam Kay, creator; Naomi De Pear, James Farrell, Jane Featherstone, Adam Kay, Ben Whishaw, executive producers (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Yellowjackets , Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, creators; Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of (HBO Max/HBO)

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear (FX)

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Minha Kim in Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Britt Lower in Severance (HBO/HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets (SHOWTIME)

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds (AMC & AMC+)

Sue Ann Pien in As We See It (Prime Video)

Ben Whishaw in This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries , Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, Andrew Rossi, Stanley Buchthal, Josh Braun, Ryan Murphy, executive producers; Maya E. Rudolph, producer; Andrew Rossi, director (Netflix)

The Last Movie Stars , Martin Scorsese, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, executive producers; Adam Gibbs, Ryan Hawke, Emily Wachtel, Lisa Long Adler, producers; Ethan Hawke, director (HBO Max/CNN Films)

Mind over Murder , Nanfu Wang, creator and director; Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

The Rehearsal , Nathan Fielder, creator and director; Nathan Fielder, Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith, executive producers (HBO Max)

We Need to Talk About Cosby , W. Kamau Bell, creator and director; W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery

Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed.  More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' TrailerPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst...
The Hollywood Reporter

2022 YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Leads Nominations for Second Year

MrBeast, the massively popular YouTube creator who is reportedly approaching investors for a fundraising round that values his media empire at $1.5 billion, topped the list of nominees for the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards for the second year in a row. The creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, received a total of seven nominations, including in the creator of the year, collaboration and creator product categories. He is followed by fellow YouTube creator Mark Rober, who received a total of six nominations for this year’s Streamy Awards and will compete with returning winner MrBeast in the creator of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Mescal to Lead Espionage Thriller ‘A Spy by Nature’ for Kevin Macdonald

Paul Mescal is stepping into the spy world for the first time. The Emmy and BAFTA-winning Normal People breakout, recently seen in festival favorite Aftersun and last year’s The Lost Daughter, is set to lead A Spy By Nature for Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald (The Mauritanian, The Last King of Scotland, State of Play). HanWay Films is launching the project at the American Film Market, with CAA co-repping U.S. rights. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira to Star in Drag Comedy Drama 'The Young King'Damian Lewis to Play Twin Vampires in Dark Comedy 'The Radleys' From...
The Hollywood Reporter

Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Gina Prince-Bythewood Among Those Celebrated at WIF Honors

Women in Film, Los Angeles honored a starry group of women in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, with honorees including Quinta Brunson, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Don’t Worry Darling star-director Olivia Wilde and writer Katie Silberman and the She Said team. Michaela Coel was also recognized with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award and Lili Reinhart with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award. The WIF Honors event, held at the Beverly Hilton and hosted by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, was centered around women “forging forward,” and kicked off with Fonda presenting her namesake award to Coel, after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Rotterdam Returns to In-Person Festival in 2023

After two all-virtual events, the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will return in person next year with a full lineup and, on Thursday unveiled its first titles for 2023.  In its Bright Future program, dedicated to young and emerging talent, IFFR confirmed two world premieres: Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster, a deadpan dramedy from Turkish director Umut Subasi, and Whispering Mountains, a satirical drama director Jagath Manuwarna which looks at what happens when a supernatural virus spreads across Sri Lanka. Other highlights of the Bright Future lineup include Angela Wanjiku Wamai’s Kenyan drama Shimoni, which premiered in Toronto, and La mala familia,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashley Judd Fractured Leg in “Freak Accident” While Mourning Death of Mother Naomi Judd: “Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief”

While grieving the tragic passing of her mother, Ashley Judd suffered yet another leg fracture in what she describes as “just this freak accident.” She made the revelation Wednesday while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series put on by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Love Is Alive': Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, NaomiWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's DeathAshley Judd...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”

Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Chandler's Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations From Matthew Perry's MemoirMatthew Perry Says 'Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Supported Him Through...
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: Jamie Lee Curtis Tapped for Maltin Modern Master Award

The veteran actress is in the hunt for her first Oscar nomination for her memorable supporting turn in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'. Jamie Lee Curtis, the veteran actress who was born to two Hollywood movie stars — Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — and then very much made her own name in the business, has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s highest honor, the Maltin Modern Master Award.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Shelley Duvall Returns to Acting with ‘The Forest Hills’ Horror Pic

Shelley Duvall has returned to the big screen with a cameo role in director Scott Goldberg’s The Forest Hills, which also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Duvall had break out roles in the 1970s in Robert Altman’s Brewster McCloud and Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, where she briefly, yet memorably played a Rolling Stone reporter, before appearing in the role of Wendy Torrance alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining. This marks the first role in 20 years for the actor, who last year spoke about her legacy in a profile...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Takes On New Pixar Role In Sketch Cameo

It has become a Saturday Night Live tradition for 10-time host Tom Hanks to appear in the sketch comedy series’ Halloween episodes. He did it again this year, albeit not as his popular character David S. Pumpkins. He made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.” Jesse even brought with him concept art for the main characters, a regular, everyday suitcase,...
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN to Cut Back on Original Films and Series From Outside Partners

As cost-cutting changes continue to roil CNN, chairman and CEO Chris Licht has announced that the news division will be cutting back on commissioning films and television series from outside firms. “I am writing to share that we are making changes to how we approach premium longform content,” Licht wrote in a memo Friday morning to CNN employees that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our long-term plan will no longer rely on commissioned projects with outside partners.” Licht explained that the decision was “based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content” but qualified that “longform...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tilda Swinton, James Gray, Ranveer Singh Among 2022 Marrakech Festival Honorees

The 2022 Marrakech Film Festival will pay tribute to talents from four continents this year, with Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, U.S. director James Gray, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and pioneering Moroccan filmmaker Farida Benlyazid all receiving the festival’s Étoile d’or, or Golden Star, honor for their contributions to cinema.  Swinton, an Oscar winner for Michael Clayton (2007), most recently appeared in a doppelgänger performance as a filmmaker and her elderly mother in Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, her third film with the British director. In a statement, Swinton called the Étoile d’or honor “truly touching. To return [to Marrakech] to celebrate...
The Hollywood Reporter

“We Tried to Make a Hopeful and Heartwarming Story”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Filmmaker and Star of ‘Narcosis’

Martijn de Jong’s feature directorial debut, Narcosis, is off to a dream-like start as The Netherlands recently selected the Dutch drama to compete on its behalf for a Best International Feature Film nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Narcosis, which de Jong co-wrote with his partner Laura van Dijk, chronicles a young family that’s become rudderless after losing their patriarch (Fedja van Huêt’s John) a year earlier during a deep-sea diving expedition. While it’s not an autobiographical story, de Jong and van Dijk infused the story with plenty of personal details from their own lives. Perhaps the most notable example is...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Saudi Arabia Picks ‘Raven Song’ as International Feature Submission

Director Mohamed Al Salman’s Raven Song, a coming-of-age comedy about a young man, Nasar, who is dared by his best friend to reach out to a mystery woman by singing a love poem, has been chosen by Saudi Arabia as its contender for best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards. Shot in Riyadh, Raven Song stars Asem Alawad, Ibrahim Khairallah and Kateryna Tkachenko and is produced by Ahmed Mousa and Telfaz 11. Al Salman’s film was among the winners of the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition to discover and support new Saudi filmmaking talent.More from The Hollywood ReporterKantemir Balagov...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige Talks ‘Wakanda Forever’ and Supporting James Gunn’s DC Move: “I’ll Be First in Line”

Wednesday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere arrived at a time of transition for the comic book world, both onscreen and off. The project honors late actor Chadwick Boseman and is expected to pass the title of Black Panther on to a new actor. Offscreen, Wakanda Forever‘s premiere comes just one day after the game-changing news that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will ascend to top jobs at DC, the chief rival of Marvel in the comic book space.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': First Reactions From the World PremiereRyan Coogler, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Leading Halloween Weekend With So-So $25M-Plus

DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero pic Black Adam will have no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although it looks to drop more than expected. Based on Friday grosses, Black Adam is projected to earn around $25.5 million in its second outing. That’s a drop of 63 percent, one of the biggest declines for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role (excluding the primary Fast & Furious franchise). Nonetheless, the movie will race past $100 million at the domestic box office sometime on Saturday, and is projected to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $108 million.More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

People’s Choice Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Taylor Swift Among Nominees

A complete list of the 2022 People's Choice Awards nominees. The nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards were revealed on Wednesday morning. Top Gun: Maverick and Hocus Pocus 2 were among the movie nominees, while Abbott Elementary and Euphoria scored in the TV categories. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, the latter of which just released her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, were nominated in various categories such as the album of 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Aunjanue L. Ellis to Star in ‘The Nickel Boys’ Adaptation; RaMell Ross to Direct for MGM, Plan B

Oscar nominee Aunjanue L. Ellis (King Richard) is set to star in The Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, to be directed by RaMell Ross. The Nickel Boys is set in Jim Crow-era Florida and focuses on two boys unjustly sentenced to a brutal reform school. MGM’s Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content will produce the movie adaptation, which will also star Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger. More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Oscar Voters Even Consider Voting for Will Smith for 'Emancipation'? "We Have to Allow People to Grow," "No...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy