ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

By Kelvin Spears
WNTZ
WNTZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBfKd_0im0zHca00

ATLANTA ( WNTZ ) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week presented by PNC.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

LSU Football runs past No. 7 Ole Miss in Death Valley, 45-20

Brian Kelly led LSU to a 45-20 victory over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season. After trailing 17-3 early in the second quarter, the Tigers finished the game on a 42-3 run to capture Kelly’s first win over a top-10 opponent in his first season in Baton Rouge. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores to lead the Tigers, setting an LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine.

The Tigers’ sixth win of the season moved them to No. 18 in the most recent AP poll and into a first-place tie in the SEC West Division standings.

“This was a signature win for Coach Kelly and LSU football in his first season with the Tigers,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Dodd would tell you a win like this is a culmination of months of preparation, and a commitment to excellence on both sides of the ball.”

A 33-year veteran of college football, Kelly was named the 34th head coach of the LSU football program in November 2021. Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge with more than 280 career victories in his collegiate head coaching career, the most among active FBS coaches. He is one of only five active FBS coaches who have guided their programs to multiple undefeated regular seasons since 2009, and he has led his teams to the College Football Playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Prior to his time at LSU, Kelly served 12 years leading Notre Dame, where he was the winningest coach in Fighting Irish history and was named the 2018 winner of The Dodd Trophy. Kelly also had stops at Cincinnati, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State, where his head coaching career began.

Morning Call: Tulane slides into the Top 25, can LSU slip back in with win?

In the community, Kelly and his wife Paqui founded the Kelly Cares Foundation, after Paqui was diagnosed with breast cancer twice. The Foundation aims to strengthen communities by investing resources to improve health and education around the disease. In August, Kelly rallied his student-athletes to volunteer at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, sorting and packing food boxes for the local community. Kelly also recently donated a school-record $1 million to support the university’s football facilities earlier this month.

“Coach Kelly has made an impact at LSU from the day he was hired, both on and off the field,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “He has gradually improved each football program at every one of his coaching stops, enhancing the product on the field, and preparing his student-athletes to become leaders off it as well. As a former winner of The Dodd Trophy, he truly embodies everything that this award stands for as it relates to scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

The Dodd Trophy presented by PNC– along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

About the Dodd Trophy presented by PNC
The Dodd Trophy presented by PNC was established in 1976 to honor the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division 1A) head football coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field. The award honors the coach of a team which enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character, as did Coach Dodd’s teams during his 22 years as head football coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Coach Dodd remains one of college football’s legendary figures, both as a coach and a player. Coach Dodd was a native of Galax, Virginia, and played his college ball at the University of Tennessee where his team had 27 wins, one loss and two ties during the three years he played. Coach Dodd was selected to the National College Football Hall of Fame both as a coach and as a player. Additional information about the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation can be found at www.TheDoddTrophy.com . For news, updates and insider information, follow us on Twitter at @TheDoddTrophy or find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DoddTrophy .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

About Peach Bowl, Inc.:

Peach Bowl, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, and manages The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award. It is the ninth-oldest bowl game in the country and is recognized as college football’s most charitable bowl organization, having donated more than $60.9 million to organizations in need since 2002.

Peach Bowl, Inc Events:

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is one of the New Year’s Six bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff including a CFP Semifinal every third year and top-ranked teams from around the country in the other two years of each cycle. Over its 54 years, the game has drawn 3.1 million fans in attendance, a total television audience of 209.6 million viewers on ESPN, delivered $221 million in team payouts, and has created $786.3 million in direct economic impact for Atlanta and Georgia.

Our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is the nation’s longest-running kickoff game and has reshaped the opening weekend in college football. Over 19 games since 2008, the game has regularly hosted the nation’s top teams and has drawn 1.3 million fans, 98.8 million television viewers, distributed $114 million in team payouts and created an additional $500 million in economic impact.

The Peach Bowl Challenge is the nation’s premier charity golf tournament featuring top current and former college football coaches. Hosted at the beautiful Reynolds Lake Oconee resort outside Atlanta each spring, the event has generated $9 million for the various foundations and charities supported by its coaches.

The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC is college football’s most coveted national coaching award. Named for legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd, The Dodd Trophy annually honors the FBS football coach whose program represents three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

LSU Forward honored on preseason watch list

BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams has been named Thursday on the 20-player watch list for the 2023 Karl Malone Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Why Jayden Daniels shows progress in LSU’s Offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jayden Daniels former high school QB Coach talks about why Daniels is feeling more at home in the LSU offense. Ryan Porter also trains other quarterbacks across the country & runs the California Power & QB Cavalry teams. He explains what’s made the difference for Daniels & the Tiger offense […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU vs Alabama game time announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University and University of Alabama game time has been set. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Tigers will play against the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will take place in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 5. This will be the sixth home game for […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Football runs past No. 7 Ole Miss in Death Valley, 45-20

BATON ROUGE, La. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns – two passing and three rushing – to lead LSU past No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 6-2 and 4-1 in SEC play, while the Rebels fell to 7-1, 3-1 in the SEC. The Tigers return to action on […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Trio of Tigers nab All-SEC honors

BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performance in Saturday’s 45-20 win over No. 7 and previously undefeated Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, the league office announced on Monday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while defensive tackle […]
WNTZ

SEC names three Tigers as Football Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Louisiana State University football players have earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after their win against Ole Miss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week and linebacker Harold Perkins picked up […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat Ole Miss 45-20 for Homecoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s game day in Baton Rouge! The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers take on the University of Mississippi (MISS) Ole Miss Rebels in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Kick-off is set for 2:39 p.m. Where to watch the game: TV: CBS Livestream: fuboTV Radio: LSU Sports […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU PF selected 2nd Team All-SEC

BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday. The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s basketball teams at the Grand Bohemian Hotel […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Volleyball falls to No. 15 Florida, 3-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 15 Florida survived LSU for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-27) victory Saturday afternoon at the Exactech Arena. LSU (10-7, 4-3 SEC) hit a season-low .124 thanks to Florida’s (12-3, 4-1 SEC) 15.5 blocks which is the most of any LSU opponent this season. The Tigers totaled eight aces in the setback […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Football falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WNTZ

LSU Tigers fall to Tennessee Volunteers 40-13

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU) take on the University of Tennessee Volunteers (TENN) in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The gates to Tiger Stadium open at 9 a.m. and the Tigers are scheduled to arrive at Victory Hill at 8:50 a.m. Where to watch the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Game Preview: LSU faces challenge vs #8 Tennessee

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN) Line: Tennessee by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Tennessee leads 20-10-3. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Tennessee aims to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2016. A Volunteers victory also would let them keep pace with SEC East favorite […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Kelly Family commits $1 million to LSU training space

LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.  The contribution from the Kelly Family – the largest by a sitting head […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

How LSU can get Kayshon Boutte the ball

Former LSU, Tulane QB Lester Ricard says getting Kayshon Boutte lined up on the outside of the formation (or alone in a 3×1 formation), is the key to getting him the ball more. Simply put: it fits QB Jayden Daniels’ playing style more than bringing Boutte into the slot. For his full explanation, click on […]
WNTZ

WNTZ

178
Followers
496
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy