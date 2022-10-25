Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 8 (2022)
“Often, in the real world, it’s not the smart that get ahead but the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to...
fantasypros.com
Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’re awfully close to being halfway through the fantasy season, and now is not the time to start dialing it in. While your opponents are easing off, get ahead of them and take a look at these players who you should be grabbing off now before the waiver madness after this week’s games.
fantasypros.com
Ezekiel Elliott Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Pickups (Week 8)
With the injury to Ezekiel Elliott, fantasy football managers are likely left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and late-minute pickups you can target on your waiver wire ahead of Week 8. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football...
fantasypros.com
Will DK Metcalf Play in Week 8? (2022 Fantasy Football)
DK Metcalf went down in Week 7 with a knee injury and has been held out of practice leading up to Seattle’s Week 8 game against the New York Giants. He had been having a surprising year in conjunction with Geno Smith outplaying his own expectations, and fantasy managers who took a chance on the 24-year-old had been reaping the benefits. A patellar tendon injury can be tricky with varying recovery times. So will Metcalf be available for fantasy in Week 8, or do fantasy managers need to look elsewhere? Here’s where things stand.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the elite names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
fantasypros.com
Monkey Knife Fight Advice: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome to Monkey Knife Fight. Monkey Knife Fight is one of the more intriguing entrants in the DFS arena. Instead of the traditional salary cap based contests, Monkey Knife Fight allows DFS players to put their fantasy football knowledge and predictive powers to the test. They offer fantasy point and...
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There’s another game in London and two teams on their bye, leaving 11 games on Sunday’s main slate. On the sizable slate, there are three games with an over/under of at least 49.0 points, headlined by a 51.5-point total. Additionally, there are only two games with a spread larger than a touchdown. So, there are intriguing options in every game. Although there are still a few teams that gamers should entirely fade.
fantasypros.com
Will Darren Waller Play in Week 8? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Darren Waller is having a down season and has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since Week 4. He has finished as a TE1 twice in four games, but fantasy managers who drafted him hoping to see him become an integral part of a high-flying offense have been disappointed. There is optimism that the 30-year-old tight end will suit up for the Raiders game against the Saints. So will Darren Waller play in Week 8? Here’s what we currently know.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich ‘safe’ entering Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season viewed as the team to beat in the AFC South with head
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis in line to make first NFL start Sunday
Titans' starter Ryan Tannehill is currently dealing with an illness and an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Sunday. All signs point to Willis making his first NFL start this week against Houston. Fantasy managers will want to manager expectations as it will likely be a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Shane Pinto, Brandon Montour, Jeff Carter (2022)
Week 3 of the NHL fantasy hockey season is in full swing, and, as always, we need to keep an eye on that waiver wire. It can be the difference between winning and losing every week. Let’s dive in and identify some new waiver wire targets that will help you...
fantasypros.com
Davante Adams (illness) expected to play Week 8
Adams has been battling the flu recently, which knocked him out of practice for almost the entire week. He is reportedly feeling better now and should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to face any restrictions and will be a must-start in a matchup against the Saints.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy Low (Week 8)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production. Let’s take a look at players to buy this week. And be sure to check out our weekly trade value chart with updated values for all players.
fantasypros.com
IDP Start em, Sit em – Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Thursday Night Football had its moments. We got a marquee matchup with Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady, which barring a Super Bowl, is likely the last time we will see these two MVPs go at it. Mike Evans was a force to be reckoned with under the bright lights, and we also saw the ‘better late than never’ emergence of offseason standout Isaiah Likely, who got some extra burn with Mark Andrews hurt. On the IDP side of things, Justin Houston recorded his second straight two sack game despite playing only 35 percent of the snaps, while Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Vita Vea all got sacks of their own on Lamar Jackson. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.
NFL Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Colts
Jim Irsay or Daniel Snyder? Sam Ehlinger or Taylor Heinicke? Who wins in Week 8?. In an important game for both teams, Irsay’s Colts host Snyder’s Commanders from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Irsay’s comments regarding Snyder’s ownership and the matchup between backup quarterbacks are the top storylines surrounding this game.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers will not play Sunday
This isn't surprising as Akers hasn't practiced with the team all week. Hopefully, the Rams can trade him before the trade deadline next week and offer Akers a fresh start with another team. It's very unlikely Akers will be making any sort of an impact in fantasy as long as he is a member of the Rams.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) expected to play Week 8
Lockett has been dealing with various injuries that have landed him on the injury report all week, but he should be good to go and is expected to be available Sunday. Fantasy managers were hopeful that he would see increased usage in the possible absence of DK Metcalf (knee), but it turns out that Metcalf is playing and Lockett will retain his role as the WR2 on the team.
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks linked to the Rams in trade rumors
According to Pro Football Talk, there is a possibility of the Rams trading for Brandin Cooks. This would reunite the Rams and Cooks who spent two seasons in Los Angeles. (Pro Football Talk on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Rams are definitely looking at bringing in a wide receiver, whether that...
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman officially active for Thursday
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, WR Rashod Bateman is officially active to play on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Bateman has been trending in the direction of playing after missing some time with an injury. Bateman operates as the Ravens' No. 1 option among WRs and can be expected to see volume in a more pass-happy Ravens offense than in the past. He will likely work behind TE Mark Andrews in the target department, though, who is also active for TNF.
