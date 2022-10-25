Thursday Night Football had its moments. We got a marquee matchup with Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady, which barring a Super Bowl, is likely the last time we will see these two MVPs go at it. Mike Evans was a force to be reckoned with under the bright lights, and we also saw the ‘better late than never’ emergence of offseason standout Isaiah Likely, who got some extra burn with Mark Andrews hurt. On the IDP side of things, Justin Houston recorded his second straight two sack game despite playing only 35 percent of the snaps, while Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Vita Vea all got sacks of their own on Lamar Jackson. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.

1 DAY AGO