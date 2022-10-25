Sew Much Cooler, Narberth, has adorable Phillies gear for the team's youngest fans, and it's all online.Image via Sew Much Cooler at Facebook. The 2022 World Series, pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros, is a big deal to fervent and casual fans alike. Across the county over the next five days, Montgomery Countians will be swathed in red, gathering in area bars and restaurants, cheering as they haven’t done since 2009 — the last time the Fightin’s took the National League Championship Series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO