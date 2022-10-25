Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Valley Forge Tourism Board Embraces the Area’s World-Series Red-Letter Days
Sew Much Cooler, Narberth, has adorable Phillies gear for the team's youngest fans, and it's all online.Image via Sew Much Cooler at Facebook. The 2022 World Series, pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros, is a big deal to fervent and casual fans alike. Across the county over the next five days, Montgomery Countians will be swathed in red, gathering in area bars and restaurants, cheering as they haven’t done since 2009 — the last time the Fightin’s took the National League Championship Series.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 26 Major Road, Royersford, Is No Minor-League Home
With MLB currently dominating headlines in Montgomery County (and everywhere else), a Royersford real estate opportunity that is currently at bat seems appropriate. Even its address — 26 Major Road — evokes Phillies baseball images of offensive homers and defensive outfield snags. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom custom built home...
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart Joins Race for Mayor of Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart announces her mayoral candidacy for the City of Phila. Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart is joining the already interesting race for mayor of Philadelphia, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Four years ago, Rhynhart became the first woman to serve as the city controller. Now, she has resigned from...
Philly Mag Recommends Ardmore Restaurant That Has Laid to Rest Its Past as a Ghost Kitchen
Autana's proprietors, outside their new solo shop.Image via Autana at Facebook. Philadelphia Magazine’s Foobooze restaurant writer Hanna Albertine has spotlighted “The Philly 15” in a recent issue. It’s a list of a dozen-plus-three establishments may be in their freshman years in terms of business plans, but they are already serving graduate-level dishes.
Penn Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic
Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people. Aubrey Whelan conjured his story in The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the onset of the...
$30 Million from Anonymous Donor Funds Onsite Veterinary Hospital at Elmwood Park Zoo
Artist's rendering of the Elmwood Park Zoo's new animal hospital and welcome center. An anonymous donor’s $30 million gift is bringing upgraded veterinary care to Elmwood Park Zoo in the form of a revised, onsite animal hospital. The donation will also aid in the construction of a new welcome...
1950s-Era Public Housing Site in Glenside Relaunched as Affordable Housing Community
North Hills Manor, a redevelopment project in Glenside, has transformed a a 1950s-era public housing unit into a high-quality 50-unit affordable housing community. Located at 3115 Walnut Avenue, the site also includes a new 2,6380-sq.-ft. community building. North Hills Manor’s 17-building site includes apartments with one to four bedrooms, as...
Montgomery County Leadership: Robyn Hannigan, President, Ursinus College
Robyn Hannigan, President of Ursinus College, spoke with MONTCO Today about frequently moving as a child and making new friends through sports and music. She also told how, although she struggled academically, she worked night shifts at a hospital to put herself through college at the College of New Jersey, where she met professors who saw her potential.
Greater Philadelphia’s Tourism Marketing Agency Refreshes Its Popular Visit Philly Overnight Package
Visit Philadelphia — Greater Philadelphia’s official tourism marketing agency that aims to build the region’s image, drive visitation, and boost the economy — has refreshed its popular Visit Philly Overnight Package. The package now enables people to level up their Philadelphia experience by selecting one of...
Discount Airline Enables Montgomery Countians to Save Hundreds on Florida Flights — But Don’t Delay
Just in time to get away from the cold of winter, a discount airline has landed at the nearby Wilmington Airport for Montgomery Countians (and Pennsylvanians) alike to snag a cheap flight to Florida, writes Dan Stamm for NBC Philadelphia. Avelo Airlines plans to open a new base at the...
Owner of Cyrenity Sips in Hatboro May Be the First Black Woman in Pa. to Run Wine Tasting Room
Shakia Williams, owner of Cyrenity Sips.Image via the Philadelphia Sunday Sun at Facebook. Shakia Williams, owner of Cyrenity Sips in Hatboro, knew wine tasting was something she wanted to be involved with the first time she attended such an event, writes Janice Williams for Billy Penn.
VFTCB Luncheon Set to ‘Forge Ahead’ to First In-Person, Organization-Wide Gathering Since 2019
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) staff and President & CEO, Mike Bowman, will share its optimistic outlook for tourism in Montgomery County when its leadership and staff welcome 450 attendees to the organization’s first in-person annual luncheon event in three years. The event takes place tomorrow,...
W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to Students
W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
Long-Term No-Dice Pushback on Limerick Casino at Last Yields to Intended Less-Risky CRE Gamble
Image via Lee & Associates at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Limerick site — 116 acres across from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets — has been purchased by an undisclosed investment firm in N.Y. Ryan Mulligan landed the assignment reporting the sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Support Programs Manager position. The Student Support Programs Manager will be responsible for the coordination, management and delivery of the ACT 101, POWER and GEAR UP grant funded programs and will facilitate the growth of the programs and partnerships by working in conjunction with departments and units across campus and in the local community.
Scaling Ivy-Covered Walls: One Montco College Makes National List of Most Rigorous Admissions Policies
Image via Haverford College. Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the U.S. are local to the Phila. suburbs, and one is in Montgomery County. Natasha Dado, citing data compiled by Niche, enrolled her journalist skills to file the report for CBS News.
YouTube’s Beauty Expert RCL Star, Beauty Entrepreneur Sells Her Wynnewood Home for $4.2M
YouTube star and beauty entrepreneur Rachel Levin — better known under her online moniker RCLBeauty101 — has sold her Wynnewood home for $4.2 million. Lisa Dukart covered the transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The completely renovated 7,400-square-foot residence features a spacious primary suite with a walk-in closet...
Underwater Unease: Invasive Fish Is a Nightmarish Presence in Collar-County Waterways
Snakehead fish.Image via River Monsters at YouTube. Montgomery Countyians have faced off some rather formidable foes when it comes to invasive creatures in local neighborhoods, parks, and lawns. The out-and-out war on spotted lanternflies has been ongoing since 2014. And as any fan of the county waterways knows, signage listing tips to contain the New Zealand mudsnail have been around sites like Deep Creek Lake at Green Lane Park for a while.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0