Villanova, PA

MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism Board Embraces the Area’s World-Series Red-Letter Days

Sew Much Cooler, Narberth, has adorable Phillies gear for the team's youngest fans, and it's all online.Image via Sew Much Cooler at Facebook. The 2022 World Series, pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros, is a big deal to fervent and casual fans alike. Across the county over the next five days, Montgomery Countians will be swathed in red, gathering in area bars and restaurants, cheering as they haven’t done since 2009 — the last time the Fightin’s took the National League Championship Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to Students

W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Support Programs Manager position. The Student Support Programs Manager will be responsible for the coordination, management and delivery of the ACT 101, POWER and GEAR UP grant funded programs and will facilitate the growth of the programs and partnerships by working in conjunction with departments and units across campus and in the local community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Underwater Unease: Invasive Fish Is a Nightmarish Presence in Collar-County Waterways

Snakehead fish.Image via River Monsters at YouTube. Montgomery Countyians have faced off some rather formidable foes when it comes to invasive creatures in local neighborhoods, parks, and lawns. The out-and-out war on spotted lanternflies has been ongoing since 2014. And as any fan of the county waterways knows, signage listing tips to contain the New Zealand mudsnail have been around sites like Deep Creek Lake at Green Lane Park for a while.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
