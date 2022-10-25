Read full article on original website
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Takes On New Pixar Role In Sketch Cameo
It has become a Saturday Night Live tradition for 10-time host Tom Hanks to appear in the sketch comedy series’ Halloween episodes. He did it again this year, albeit not as his popular character David S. Pumpkins. He made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.” Jesse even brought with him concept art for the main characters, a regular, everyday suitcase,...
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
From 'Family Matters' to 'Dawson's Creek': 10 Surprisingly Scary Episodes of Not-Scary TV Shows
Horror on TV has become incredibly popular in the last few years. Shows like Penny Dreadful, The Walking Dead, and others have pushed the boundaries of scares on the small screen. But sometimes, the scariest things on TV have been the times when horror has crossed over into non-horror shows.
How 'The Exorcist III's Reshot Ending Almost Ruined the Movie
While The Exorcist has endured as a horror masterpiece, this 1973 William Friedkin directorial effort has spawned some truly chaotic and cursed sequels. Exorcist II: The Heretic is widely regarded as one of the worst movies of all time, while the production of the fourth entry, The Exorcist: The Beginning, was plagued with constant problems and ended up spawning two different drastically different cuts long before “The Snyder Cut” entered the internet discourse lexicon. Because of these issues, it can be astonishing to realize watching Peter William Blatty’s 1990 motion picture The Exorcist III that this isn’t just a step up from other Exorcist follow-ups, this is a genuinely well-made and unnerving motion picture.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Who is Cassie Lang's Stature?
MCU fans have been treated well this past week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally having its world premiere, and the release of trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For the latter, this highly-anticipated film is said to have a more serious tone than the previous two films, as it will have higher stakes and an even more dangerous enemy, and fans cannot wait to see just how this trilogy would conclude.
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
'Andor' Is the Best Thing Star Wars Has Done and You Should Be Watching It
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Andor is the boost of energy that the Star Wars saga needed. While many of Disney’s Star Wars projects have been terrific, including The Last Jedi and the final season of The Clone Wars, the franchise is catering to a select fanbase that is only interested in seeing how the stories fit together within the canon. There’s nothing wrong with fan service if it’s for the sake of a good story, but a surprising cameo isn’t going to make something age very well.
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
'Call Jane' Cast and Character Guide
Having premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, Call Jane is the latest movie that tackles the issues of women's rights in America. The story takes place in the 1960s and centers around a housewife who learns that her pregnancy with her second child poses a threat to her life. With no support or guidance on what to do and having been overruled by her doctors and husband, she decides to take matters into her own hands and comes across a network of women known as the Jane Collective.
Here's Why Horror Sequels Could Learn a Lot From 'Hellbound: Hellraiser II'
Horror sequels are often dismissed as poorly constructed cash grabs, and some of the sequels Clive Barker's legendary directorial debut Hellraiser certainly don’t help that dismal reputation. Too many of these follow-ups are cheaply made wastes of time that forget any of the creative bloodshed or eroticism that defined that inaugural installment. Something like Hellraiser: Revelations didn’t just strike a nadir for the Hellraiser series, but for 2010s horror in general. Considering the spotty track record of these features, it can be surprising to realize that not only is Hellbound: Hellraiser II a good movie, it’s entertaining enough to provide a blueprint that more horror sequels should follow.
Why Marie Laveau Was the Real Star of 'American Horror Story: Coven'
For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!
From 'John Wick' to 'Mad Max': 10 Best Action Movies with Titles Named After Main Characters
The tone and mood of the movie are frequently established by the movie titles, which also shape the audience's expectations. Movie titles might refer to a character, an abstract idea, a significant location in the movie, or in some cases, all of the above. To save the audience time and...
Ryan Coogler Praises Rihanna's New Song "Lift Me Up" for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Hot on the heels of the news that Rihanna would be releasing new music for the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the director of the film, Ryan Coogler has spoken publicly to The Hollywood Reporter for the first time about what the artist will be bringing to the movie.
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
How 'Man of Steel' Failed Its Most Important Storytelling Element
Superhero movies tend to wear their themes on their sleeves — it's part of what makes them so universally appealing, from Batman Begins' "It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me" to Wonder Woman's "I believe in love." Because their roots are in comics mainly targeted at children, these stories often deal in absolutes — us versus them, good versus evil, selfishness versus sacrifice — which make perfect vehicles for strong, simple themes. Man of Steel, however, was the rare superhero movie that failed to establish this basic element, turning a potentially compelling character study into a story that, ultimately, had no core.
