Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Announces 20th Anniversary Edition Of “8 Mile” Soundtrack
Eminem’s dropping a deluxe edition of the “8 Mile” soundtrack to celebrate its 20th anniversary. We’re approaching a huge milestone in Eminem’s career at the top of November — the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile. In 2002, the rapper made a major leap into the world of acting with the release of the semi-autobiographical film to critical acclaim. Nearly 20 years later, it’s safe to say that 8 Mile stands as a classic hip-hop film.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Unleashes Fifth Studio Album “Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1”
Yak is back. After delaying the release of his fifth studio album, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, the Florida rapper finally gave fans what they’ve been waiting for. Initially, Kodak was slated to drop the highly anticipated project back in September — however, the 19-track project was pushed back for unknown reasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
Westside Gunn Drops “Ten,” The Final Installment In The “Hitler Wears Hermes” Series
Buffalo’s prolific curator Westside Gunn is bringing his fan-favorite mixtape series to an end with the release of Ten. The final installment in the Hitler Wears Hermes series hit streaming services this morning, shortly after he announced the project. Ten includes appearances from a wide array of heavyweights, many...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Drops “Nightmare ON 38TH ST” Compilation With His Never Broke Again Collective
It was just last Friday (October 21), that NBA YoungBoy won over his fanbase once again with the arrival of his Ma’ I Got A Family Gangsta Grillz album featuring Nicki Minaj and Yeat, and now, his Never Broke Again Collective has returned with more new music in the form of of a 13-track project called Nightmare ON 38TH St.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” Unveiled: Photos
DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 is almost here. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry, whether you like it or not. Over the years, Khaled has been able to build his brand into one that is synonymous with terms like “We The Best” and “Another One.” He is someone that can bring the biggest artists in the world together on one album, and fans have always praised him for that.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Responds After Ye Asks Him To Build Schools In Houston: “Go Cool Off”
50 Cent accepts Ye’s invitation to build Donda schools in Houston but first, he wants the fashion mogul to “cool off.”. It’s been a week of non-stop Ye shenanigans. Ye’s done more press in the past month than he has in the past decade, and that’s largely due to his issues with Adidas and Gap. However, this became the launching pad for a string of controversial comments that pushed anti-Semitic tropes and earned the support of Neo-Nazis.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Previews New Music & Reveals EP Release Date
“Anyways Life’s Great” dropping November 11th. GloRilla is back with brand new music. Fresh off having the number one track in country with “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B, the Memphis rapper took to Triller to tease new music for her loyal fans. She shared the high energy track with her followers, captioning it with lyrics from the unreleased track. “Don’t go off what dat N**a told you boo dat N***a hurt.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Skaiwater Adds Lil Uzi Vert To “Miles”
Skaiwater is having a moment. The UK rapper has been dropping single after single this year, including “#Miles,” “eyes,” and “boys don’t cry.” In 2021, he released his debut album Happy Hour, which got attention for tracks like “Sun” and “The Blade,” and included a feature from Lil Keed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Former Classmates
The rap legend brought his high school class of 2000 together at McMain High School in New Orleans. Lil Wayne is without question a man of both sustained success and lasting legacy. He’s been honored with his own exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music on top of years of accolades and Wayne clones flooding the rap game. So in that spirit of nostalgia and history, it was heartwarming to see Lil Wayne host a high school reunion party for his former classmates at McMain High School in New Orleans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered To Him Via Armed Security
Rick ross wasn’t taking any chances with his new jewelry. Rick Ross lives in opulence. Between his fleet of cars, his expensive footwear, and his lion cubs, Ross has made clear his money knows no bounds. But just because he has lots of nice things doesn’t mean he’s careless with them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Blasts Jason Lee Amid Donda Academy Shut Down
Kanye West is not pleased about his Donda Academy reportedly shutting down. According to reports, families are wondering how to get their tuition money back from the California Christian private school after an email to parents informed them that the school will shut down for the remainder of the year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts
Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob49 & G Herbo Collab On “Add It Up”
Rob49 was born in New Orleans and was raised between projects in the city’s 4th and 9th wards– which explains his name. He takes pride in where he grew up, oftentimes mirroring the location’s grit and intensity in his bars. He and G Herbo have that in common, as Herb hails from Chicago, Illinois. That’s why they made the perfect match on their latest single, “Add It Up.”
Comments / 1