King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Why Royal Insiders Are 'Flabbergasted' At The Name Of Prince Harry's Book
Now we know when we can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare" – out Jan. 10 — and it continues to generate controversy. The Duke of Sussex has promised to tell his unvarnished life story, in his own words, in the highly anticipated tome, which is understandably making the royal family nervous. A royal expert thinks Harry revised his memoir after the queen's death, but the damage may already be done, with journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti arguing he's in a lose-lose situation.
This Is When You Can Finally Read Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
The New York Times just broke some major news about Prince Harry's memoir, revealing that the title of the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book is "Spare." It seemingly alludes to the phrase "the heir and the spare," used in reference to Prince William, heir to the throne, and Harry, the second son, who is much further down the line of succession.
Get A Sneak Peek At The Cover Of Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir will launch on January 10, titled "Spare." It's a safe bet that "Spare" isn't a love letter to the royal family. If the book's brilliant title doesn't give away, its cover will. The "Spare" cover features a close-up of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he stares right into the camera. The stunning and dramatic photo of Harry sends a strong message about the book. Royal insiders are flabbergasted at the name of Harry's book, and fans can almost feel the flop sweat coming from Buckingham Palace.
King Charles Just Gave Himself A Title Prince Harry Once Held
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their positions as working royals and moved to the United States in what the British media dubbed "Megxit," the couple gave up several privileges afforded to royals of their station. For instance, in early 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that per the orders of then-Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan would lose their patronages and honorary titles (via The Washington Post).
Tragic Details About Princess Margaret's Death
Of all of the people in the late Queen Elizabeth's inner circle, perhaps none were as close to her as her younger sister, Princess Margaret. The two princesses grew up together and found themselves thrust in the public eye in 1936 when their uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated, making their father the king of England and Elizabeth the heir presumptive to the throne.
Why General Hospital Fans Are Cheering Trina's Disrupted Comic Book Romance
Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse joined "General Hospital" as Officer Rory Caberera in March of 2022. According to Soaps in Depth, Rory first appeared when Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was falsely arrested for a crime she didn't commit. He comforted her by offering her a soda, and has continuously popped into her life helping her — especially when she and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were arrested in a bar fight while attempting to find evidence to prove her innocence. Over time, Rory and Trina started growing closer and recently she agreed to go on an overnight trip with him to a comic book convention (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
