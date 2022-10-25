Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse joined "General Hospital" as Officer Rory Caberera in March of 2022. According to Soaps in Depth, Rory first appeared when Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was falsely arrested for a crime she didn't commit. He comforted her by offering her a soda, and has continuously popped into her life helping her — especially when she and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were arrested in a bar fight while attempting to find evidence to prove her innocence. Over time, Rory and Trina started growing closer and recently she agreed to go on an overnight trip with him to a comic book convention (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

