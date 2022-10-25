Read full article on original website
Rugby League World Cup: Fiji 30-14 Scotland highlights
Watch highlights as Scotland hopes of progressing from the group stages at the Rugby League World Cup end with a 30-14 defeat by Fiji. MATCH REPORT: Fiji 30-14 Scotland - Bravehearts out in group phase. Available to UK users only.
Birmingham nurses speak Welsh to soothe Swansea boy
A mother has thanked a student nurse for writing comforting phrases in Welsh on the bedside notes of her son while he was in hospital in Birmingham. Natalie Ridler, from Gorseinon, Swansea, said the nurse wrote down phrases for colleagues to use to soothe her then-two-year-old son, Morgan. Her message...
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
