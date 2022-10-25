Read full article on original website
WHATMATTERS: California’s climate culture war heats up
Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 and require trucking companies to convert their existing fleets to zero-emissions vehicles.
Northend Residents Sound Off on Lithium During Workshop
SALTON CITY — Northend community members shared their worries with the potential for long-term health effects caused by proposed lithium extraction projects in the Salton Sea region at a public workshop here on Thursday, Oct. 20. “We don’t know how many illnesses and other impacts can happen. At the...
