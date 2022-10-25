Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Related
“Unity Is Power:” NAACP Dane County Branch to host annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraiser is returning in person for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. “After two years of not having a gathering for...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
Badger Herald
Review of Madison’s finest living establishment
October means many things to University of Wisconsin students — midterms, Halloween and the football team having to explain another loss. But most importantly, October is the time of year for freshmen to sign a lease for an apartment, or risk social sabotage by being a sophomore in the dorms.
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
“It placed a hunger in me.” UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of changing lives
The potential for adults returning to school to reach goals of obtaining degrees and knowledge is often most affected by external factors that can make everyday life and returning to academics a difficult balance. The UW Odyssey Project is a remedy to that problem, and over their 20 years working to bring adults to higher education, they have gone the extra mile every time.
Hundreds make use of Madison’s temporary men’s shelter
Hundreds of people in the Madison area have already made use of the city's newest men's shelter--just two week after it opened.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
“It’s going to be an amazing space.” Mentoring Positives has new home at Ella’s Apartments
Mentoring Positives Inc., the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood organization that supports African-American youth through a variety of programming that creates a family atmosphere and engages youth in community building, is hopping over to the other side of East Wash with a new home on Madison’s east side. Many Madison eastsiders have...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
WEAU-TV 13
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
stoughtonnews.com
Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers
Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
“It’s going to be meaningful.” Bianca Martin to host daily local podcast launching next month
Bianca Martin is a “full, across-the-board nerd.”. At least, that’s how she styled herself in an interview Monday ahead of the launch of City Cast Madison, the daily podcast she’ll host beginning next month. Martin said she started the Chess Club and Science Club at Baraboo High...
Movie screening for “War of Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies”
A movie screening for “War of Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Auditorium of Edgewood College. The director’s talk will take place at 7:45 p.m. The documentary examines how Xicano students at Michigan State University forced...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Black Oxygen: “Never give up” with Hezouwe Walada
As a child growing up in a rural village in Togo, Hezouwe Walada saw the impact of malaria on his community. In seeing the death of many close to him, Hezouwe decided to become a doctor. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Hezouwe describes his journey from Togo to Madison and the path towards becoming a physician. He describes how he’s the first in his village to attend school, go to college and to go abroad. Hezouwe talks about moving from experiencing homelessness when he first arrived in Madison to how Madison College and UW-Madison’s Odyssey program help him not give up his dreams of becoming a physician. He is currently a senior at UW-Madison majoring in biochemistry and getting a certificate in global health studies. Of his journey he says, “I don’t just want to be a doctor, I want to be someone that my community looks up to.”
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Hispanic Heritage Month celebration tonight
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce is inviting the greater Madison community to come out and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tonight from 4-7 p.m. at its first-ever open house at the Gateway Economic Development Center in Fitchburg. The Latino Chamber has been in need of a bigger building to help...
12th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration honors Madison-area Latinx leaders
La Movida Radio’s 12th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration on Oct. 14 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center was a chance to hear from inspirational speakers and celebrate and honor many of the great Latinx leaders in Dane County. The date, Oct. 14, was very special for La Movida co-owners Luis and Lupita Montoto.
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0