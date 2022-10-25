ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersspine.com

SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Review of Madison’s finest living establishment

October means many things to University of Wisconsin students — midterms, Halloween and the football team having to explain another loss. But most importantly, October is the time of year for freshmen to sign a lease for an apartment, or risk social sabotage by being a sophomore in the dorms.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
JANESVILLE, WI
Madison365

“It placed a hunger in me.” UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of changing lives

The potential for adults returning to school to reach goals of obtaining degrees and knowledge is often most affected by external factors that can make everyday life and returning to academics a difficult balance. The UW Odyssey Project is a remedy to that problem, and over their 20 years working to bring adults to higher education, they have gone the extra mile every time.
MADISON, WI
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
MADISON, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers

Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
ARLINGTON, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: “Never give up” with Hezouwe Walada

As a child growing up in a rural village in Togo, Hezouwe Walada saw the impact of malaria on his community. In seeing the death of many close to him, Hezouwe decided to become a doctor. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Hezouwe describes his journey from Togo to Madison and the path towards becoming a physician. He describes how he’s the first in his village to attend school, go to college and to go abroad. Hezouwe talks about moving from experiencing homelessness when he first arrived in Madison to how Madison College and UW-Madison’s Odyssey program help him not give up his dreams of becoming a physician. He is currently a senior at UW-Madison majoring in biochemistry and getting a certificate in global health studies. Of his journey he says, “I don’t just want to be a doctor, I want to be someone that my community looks up to.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

