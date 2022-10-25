ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Phillymag.com

On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown

Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community

The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music.Image via Hobart's Run. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
POTTSTOWN, PA
visitphilly.com

19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm

A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
