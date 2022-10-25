Read full article on original website
Related
These Local Date Night Restaurants Offer Creative Tasting Menus
If you’re looking for the best date night restaurants, these local spots offer tasting menus for ease of ordering and the chance for chefs to show off their creativity, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. While these popular places to eat in the Chester County area supply different...
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown
Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
Parenthood Has Reshaped Days for West Chester Couple, To Their Ultimate Joy
Erin and Matt Smith, who live in West Chester, found parenthood has completely reshaped their days, but neither of them would have it any other way, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. When they first got together, the couple always knew they would have children, the only question was...
Lionville Fire Company Honored with Exclusive Beer by Iron Hill Brewery
From left, Justin Low, Iron Hill Sr. Head Brewer, Deputy Chief Mike Holmes, President Mark Hull, Captain Mike Lam, Lieutenant Dan Chapman, Vice President Jim Jarvie, and Chief Mike Esterlis. The Lionville Fire Company and Iron Hill Brewery in Exton recently teamed up to create an exclusive beverage called Engine...
Hosting a World Series Watch Party? Fill Your Table with Phillies-Themed Treats from Local Shops
If you are planning on hosting a World Series watch party, then you need to stock up on Phillies-themed treats from local shops that are guaranteed to impress your guests, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. First, make sure to grab some delicious P-shaped pretzels, that are available to...
New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Chester County farmer turned filmmaker debuts 'Hayride to Hell'
The film was co-written and co-produced by Bob Lange, who owns Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern.
Farmer Preserves Family Legacy by Shooting Horror Film at His Malvern Farm
Driven by the need to preserve his family legacy, Robert Lange, owner of Willisbrook Farm in Malvern, made a horror movie in which the sympathy lies with the murderous protagonist, writes Peter Crimmins for WHYY. Lange co-wrote and co-produced Hayride to Hell. The movie stars horror legends Kane Hodder, Jason...
Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens Smashes Annual Attendance Record This Year
Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has broken the record for its annual attendance, beating out pre-Covid’s 2019 record by 5 percent for a total of 1.6 million visitors between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In fiscal year 2019, 1.54...
Exploring haunted locations in Pa. | Tavern in Schaefferstown is inhabited by mutiple ghosts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin House Tavern in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County was established in 1746 by Alexander Schaeffer. “It’s always been a tavern; it’s always been open and operated as a tavern," said Heather Janesko, who works as a bartender at the Franklin House Tavern. Employees and...
Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community
The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music.Image via Hobart's Run. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Calls on Legislators to Invest in Pennsylvania Youth
Middle school is a formative time for the youth of Chester County. What happens outside of the classroom matters just as much as what happens inside. The YMCA of Greater Brandywine sponsored Advocacy Day events across Chester County last week for this very reason. The goal was to rally support for Out-Of-School-Time (OST) Programs.
Widely Known and Beloved Great Blue Heron Is Mainstay at Nixon Park in Kennett Square
Image via Chester County Press. Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square is home to the beloved Great Blue Heron who is widely known to visitors, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press.
Access Resources, Tips, and More at Chester County Library’s Job Fair Next Weekend
The Chester County Library provides programs on career topics with an emphasis on helping job seekers succeed in a dynamic economic environment. Join the library for an afternoon dedicated to helping you get a job at the job fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 PM – 4 PM.
Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm
A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0