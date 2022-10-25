ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KX News

2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Las Vegas murderer being sought in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Officials are looking for a wanted man from Las Vegas. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information pertaining to the whereabouts of BRANDYN SMITH, aka “KING”. Smith is wanted for Murder, Robbery, and Kidnapping out of Las Vegas, NV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pumpkin carving safety tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health hand surgeon Dr. Hao Li, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning, to give us some pumpkin carving safety tips. He tells us how to avoid any injuries this Halloween.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls. In a tweet Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said it is looking for information about the whereabouts of Brandyn Smith. He also goes by King.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota DCI makes large pot bust in Yankton County

PIERRE, S.D.–Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and deputies form the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville, S.D., residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person. Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
103.7 THE LOON

Xcel Energy Demolishes Iconic Coal Plant

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy has demolished the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls. The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls from the 1930s to the 1990s. The plant was a key source of electricity during periods of high electrical demand from the 1990s and 2000s prior to retirement.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Trunk or Treat event in Hartford Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trunk or treat event in the West Central Middle School Parking Lot Saturday. The event will feature several community businesses and kicks off at 3:00 pm. Events Committee Chair for the chamber, Dr. Joel Martens,...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
RAPID CITY, SD

