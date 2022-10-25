Read full article on original website
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
kelo.com
Las Vegas murderer being sought in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Officials are looking for a wanted man from Las Vegas. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information pertaining to the whereabouts of BRANDYN SMITH, aka “KING”. Smith is wanted for Murder, Robbery, and Kidnapping out of Las Vegas, NV.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pumpkin carving safety tips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health hand surgeon Dr. Hao Li, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning, to give us some pumpkin carving safety tips. He tells us how to avoid any injuries this Halloween.
dakotanewsnow.com
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls. In a tweet Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said it is looking for information about the whereabouts of Brandyn Smith. He also goes by King.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota DCI makes large pot bust in Yankton County
PIERRE, S.D.–Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and deputies form the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville, S.D., residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person. Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police promote safely disposing of unwanted prescription drugs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to continue to promote safe ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs since they are one of the top drugs causing issues in Sioux Falls. The goal of this initiative, which is part of National Prescription Drug Takeback...
Xcel Energy Demolishes Iconic Coal Plant
GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy has demolished the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls. The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls from the 1930s to the 1990s. The plant was a key source of electricity during periods of high electrical demand from the 1990s and 2000s prior to retirement.
Parents can search SD day care complaints, inspections through DSS site
The Department of Social Services has a tool available for the public, to view the records of inspections and complaints against day cares.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
dakotanewsnow.com
Trunk or Treat event in Hartford Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trunk or treat event in the West Central Middle School Parking Lot Saturday. The event will feature several community businesses and kicks off at 3:00 pm. Events Committee Chair for the chamber, Dr. Joel Martens,...
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Voting update: absentee locations and hours, drive-thru for Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the county administration building at 6th and Minnesota Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte and his staff oversee voting. Kyte says, the ballot is longer this year. “So if you’re a Sioux Falls resident, you’re going to have 30 questions. If you live outside...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
