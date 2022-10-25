ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

How US election conspiracy film fueled drop box surveillance

The people spending nights staking out and filming ballot drop boxes in Arizona say their task is to save democracy from the "mules" that countless Americans believe rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump. Days later, a Telegram post viewed 72,000 times called for "all night patriot tailgate parties for EVERY DROP BOX IN AMERICA." Clean Elections USA, one group behind the Arizona efforts, says on its website its mission is to prevent the fraud imagined in D'Souza's film.
WTHR

Powerball jackpot now $825 million after 36 drawings without a winner

WASHINGTON — A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger Friday as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The Powerball jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history, though it's good to keep in mind that it has grown so large because no one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
WTHR

HOWEY: Diego Morales and the press

FREETOWN, Ind — This much is clear less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election: Republican secretary of state nominee Diego Morales is getting historic bad press. You’d have to go back to 2012 to find a statewide candidate – Republican U.S. Senate nominee Richard Mourdock – who has gathered as much negative press as Morales, who upset Secretary of State Holli Sullivan at the June convention.
