Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Driver, owner of dump truck charged in crash that killed pregnant Pa. woman: officials
Authorities in Montgomery County have charged two out-of-state men in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her unborn baby. The crash occurred when Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe around 3 p.m. Aug. 25, in the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township, according to police.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 26 Major Road, Royersford, Is No Minor-League Home
With MLB currently dominating headlines in Montgomery County (and everywhere else), a Royersford real estate opportunity that is currently at bat seems appropriate. Even its address — 26 Major Road — evokes Phillies baseball images of offensive homers and defensive outfield snags. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom custom built home...
Woman leaving Point Breeze nail salon shot by stray bullet: Police
A woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant
In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF
A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Woman Carjacked While Waiting For Air Pump At South Jersey Wawa
A woman was carjacked while she waited at the air pump at a Wawa in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. at about 2:30 p.m., Medford Township Police Department responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle at the Wawa at 257 Route 70. Three suspects, dressed in...
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police
The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
Bucks County woman missing for weeks; investigators seek public's help
The DA says something isn't adding up in the search for Elizabeth Capaldi.
First Ever Ice Skating Rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, PA
Oh, you're going to love this. For the first time ever there will be an ice skating rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and it's going to be opening just in time for some holiday fun. It's a pop up ice skating rink from Flight on Ice, according to the...
fox29.com
Man accused of selling guns linked to Roxborough High School shooting is son of former anti-violence advocate
PHILADELPHIA - The arrest of a former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy on gun trafficking charges is drawing outrage from the families of gun crime victims and gun control advocates alike. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he...
Kicked Out of Nevada, Burning Man Finds His Way to Havertown
Rachel Kalan places a lawn sign for the Havertown Backyard Burning Man Art Festival. Image via Pete Bannan, Media News Group. Some creative Havertown residents are taking Burning Man out of the Nevada desert and bring him into town, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The actual Burning Man...
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
Owner of Cyrenity Sips in Hatboro May Be the First Black Woman in Pa. to Run Wine Tasting Room
Shakia Williams, owner of Cyrenity Sips.Image via the Philadelphia Sunday Sun at Facebook. Shakia Williams, owner of Cyrenity Sips in Hatboro, knew wine tasting was something she wanted to be involved with the first time she attended such an event, writes Janice Williams for Billy Penn.
