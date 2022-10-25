HS football: New Dorp’s QB a ‘Jack’ of all trades and 3 other takeaways from the New Dorp-Susan Wagner game

Read full article on original website
HS football: Anthony Luna, New Dorp save their best for last in come-from-behind win over McKee/S.I. Tech
New Dorp’s Tyler D’Avino-led, goal-line stand helped get the momentum change started. Then Anthony Luna helped complete it, with an exclamation point.
HS football: Moore comes back on Cardinal Hayes to nail down win
On their brilliantly red, sun-splashed field Saturday in Graniteville, the Moore Catholic Mavericks let the CHSFL know that while their seniors were taking the field for the last time in a regular season contest, the season is far from over as the Mavs celebrated Senior Day with a 25-22 victory over Cardinal Hayes.
Saturday’s HS football roundup: St. Peter’s gets forfeit win; Port Richmond, Susan Wagner, Farrell and Petrides come up short
St. Peter’s drove all the way to Campus Magnet High School in Queens on Saturday to face Christ the King in a CHSFL encounter, but the game ended in a 1-0 forfeit win for the Eagles. St. Peter’s head coach Mark DeCristoforo told the Advance the reason for the...
Friday’s HS football roundup: Tottenville beats Lincoln in wild game; Curtis suffers loss to Red Bank Catholic
Freshman running back Tyshawn Bent rushed for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, as Tottenville upended Abraham Lincoln, 50-44, in a wild PSAL A Conference encounter Friday night in Brooklyn. The Pirates (3-5 overall and 2-4 in the league), once in danger of not making the PSAL A Conference...
HS football: ‘I’m back, baby!’ The Fearless One goes 2-1 with his most recent bold predictions and gives us 3 more this week
“I’m back, baby. Just like my Las Vegas Raiders.”. Those were the words the Fearless One uttered as he looked over the 10-game slate for this weekend’s Staten Island high school football teams.
Head shots 11: Eureka — this lot of 36 ex-football players includes a pair of photos from the mid-1990s
Since the Advance/SILive.com began the popular “head shots” series back in August, there hasn’t been many photos in black and white. The reason is simple: The majority of our “head shot” photos in our electronic library were taken between 2000-2016 and, naturally, those pics were taken in color.
Pacers vs. Nets prediction, injury report and odds for Saturday, 10/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets have stumbled out of the gate to the tune of a 1-4 record. Things aren’t looking great for a team with NBA Finals aspirations, but the season is still young. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers were expected to struggle and that’s exactly what we’ve seen so far in 2022. However, the Pacers notched their second win of the season last night.
NYC Marathon -- What Makes ‘Em Run: Distance runner Jules Moore tries his first 5-borough tour
Moore, who went to high school in Manassas, Virginia, is taking an odd route to the NYC marathon in that he is in a sense “coming down in distance.”. He was introduced to running distance by a friend while a student at the University of Hawaii. That has led to races of up to 50 miles. He’s received encouragement from like-minded people. He’s run several half-marathons in preparation for the big race. He says, “Nothing is impossible.”
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Staten Island on the Run: Guest contributor Jay Price salutes local running guardian Mike Brennan
The thing about Judge Mike Brennan, as my friend Cormac Gordon reminded me recently – the essence of his Mike Brennan-ness – is that he was always there when you needed him, or needed somebody just like him. And not just when his country called him to service...
Staten Island Youth Soccer League hosts its annual Halloween event | 27 action photos available to download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Owl Hollow Park in Arden Heights was action-packed as players competed in the Staten Island Youth Soccer League on a sunny Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Unicorns, princesses, superheroes and more showcased their soccer talent while keeping the Halloween spirit. \
As violin music plays, names of Staten Island Hurricane Sandy victims are read in remembrance ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams joined Borough President Vito Fossella on Saturday morning at Miller Field in New Dorp to mark 10 years since Hurricane Sandy devastated the borough and 24 residents lost their lives. Several dozen attendees, including many of the Island’s elected officials, gathered in...
Mets bracing for AL contender to ‘pony up’ for Jacob deGrom, MLB insider says
The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his contract after the World Series and become a free agent. So it’s time for the Mets to pay attention to the competition in their quest to re-sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner. The New York Post’s...
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
10 years later, journalists recall covering Hurricane Sandy -- the deadliest storm to ever hit Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon after getting home from work on Oct. 29, 2012, much of Staten Island went dark. There were widespread power outages, downed lines, trees that fell on houses and cars. Floodwaters had risen in shoreline communities to unprecedented levels. Residents of those areas were flooded before. But not like this.
Road running calendar: NYC Marathon, Muche-Struck Run and Lou Marli Run highlight November events
5 – Staten Island A.C. 3-Mile Fun Run, 9 a.m., Clove Lakes Park, for race info: panza.davidr25@yahoo.com. 5 – Homebound Hustle 5K, 9 a.m., Central Park, Parsippany, N.J., www.bestrace.com. 5 – Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, 8:30 a.m., Manhattan, www.nyrr.org. 5 – 42nd annual Veteran’s...
10 years later: 54 dramatic photos of when Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We’ve selected 54 of our most powerful photos from the days surrounding, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012 -- the day the storm surge slammed our shores.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Catholic Charities of Staten Island’s Drumgoole Awards Dinner at the Old Bermuda Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Catholic Charities of Staten Island welcomed 390 guests to honor eight community standouts at the Oct. 20, 2022 Drumgoole Dinner and Awards at the Old Bermuda Inn. In more than 20 years since its inception, it was the first time tickets were sold out.
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
In aftermath of Tottenville HS shooting, head of the NYPD School Safety division details plan to protect Staten Island kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting outside Tottenville High School which left a 14-year-old student wounded, calls for a more robust police presence around borough schools have only intensified as well as ways to better protect students and staff. As police continue their search for...
