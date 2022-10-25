Missouri Activists Pull Marijuana Legalization Ad Following Police Complaint But Release Revised Versions Ahead Of Election

Read full article on original website
Related
marijuanamoment.net
Strange Bedfellows Team Up To Oppose Missouri Marijuana Legalization Ballot Measure
Rarely do NAACP, prosecutors, Pro-Choice Missouri and the Baptist Convention all agree on an issue, but they do on the cannabis initiative. The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But...
marijuanamoment.net
Delaware’s Democratic Governor Vetoes Bipartisan Bill To Protect Medical Marijuana Patients’ Gun Rights
Delaware’s Democratic governor has vetoed a bill meant to clarify that medical marijuana patients are not prohibited from buying, possessing or transferring firearms under state law. Gov. John Carney (D), one of the only Democratic governors who remains vocally opposed to adult-use cannabis legalization, vetoed the legislation, HB 276,...
marijuanamoment.net
New Jersey Lawmakers Approve Bill To Let Marijuana Businesses Claim State Tax Deductions As Partial 280E Workaround
The New Jersey Assembly has approved a bill that would allow licensed marijuana businesses to deduct certain expenses on their state tax returns, a partial remedy as the industry continues to be blocked from making federal deductions under Internal Revenue Service (IRS) code known as 280E. The legislation from Assemblymember...
Comments / 0