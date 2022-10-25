Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Colt Knost wins first PGA Tour title ... in Justin Thomas' dreams
Justin Thomas doesn’t share his yearly goals until the end of the year, and he also apparently is reluctant to divulge what he dreams about. But this time, he couldn’t help himself. “I usually wouldn’t share a dream I had (bc that’s weird right?),” Thomas tweeted on Sunday...
Golf Channel
R&A chief: Open 'not banning anyone'; Saudis' investment in golf 'a good thing'
As the professional golf world awaits how each of the four major championships will act regarding LIV Golf and its members moving forward, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers’ position has not changed since he spoke at The Open in July. “We’re not banning anyone,” Slumbers told Golf Digest’s John...
Golf Channel
Adam Schenk T-2 at Bermuda Championship despite forgetting clubs, missing flight
Adam Schenk is 13 under and just one back of the lead at the Bermuda Championship, but that’s hardly the most interesting thing about his week. The world No. 162 showed up at the airport Monday ready to board a flight to Bermuda and prepare like he would any other week. There was just one problem: his golf clubs hadn’t made the trip to the airport.
Golf Channel
Harrison Crowe rallies to win Asia-Pacific Amateur, earn major invites
Harrison Crowe’s Asia-Pacific Amateur hopes were dwindling. The 21-year-old Aussie coughed up a two-shot lead after a bogey on the opening hole, and through 10 of Sunday’s final round at Amata Spring Country Club, Crowe trailed China’s Bo Jin by three strokes. Crowe entered the week in...
