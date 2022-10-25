ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Crowd crush kills at least 151 at Seoul Halloween festivities

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 151 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning

Tom Fanning, president and CEO of the Southern Company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss U.S. energy policy ahead of a potential global energy crisis this winter. "The U.S. has the ability to be energy independent. We need to promote all of the above in terms of fuel sources," Fanning tells CNBC.
CNBC

Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed and scores more were injured in a deadly stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst-ever accidents. The ministry of interior said that 150 more were injured.
CNBC

DOGE soars as Elon Musk buys Twitter, and Wall Street crypto adoption accelerates: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the rise of Wall Street investments in crypto and what it means for the industry built on decentralization.
CNBC

How super-hot rocks miles under the earth's surface could help combat climate change

Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
CNBC

A second railroad union votes down labor deal needed to avoid nationwide strike

The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
CNBC

Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'

A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks fall to new lows since 2009, Bank of Japan holds rates

Hong Kong stocks plunged to its lowest levels since April 2009, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,033.28 in its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 10,792.68.
CNBC

CCTV Script 27/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 27, 2022. During the Truss administration, the market called the medium-term fiscal plan the "Halloween budget". First, the release date is October 31, which coincides with Halloween. Secondly, it expressed investors' mixed emotions, including both expectation and worry.

