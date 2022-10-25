Read full article on original website
CNBC
Venture capitalists are betting on a part of China’s chip industry safe from U.S. bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
CNBC
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Crowd crush kills at least 151 at Seoul Halloween festivities
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 151 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said.
CNBC
FDA says two studies showing omicron boosters weren't much better than old Covid shots were too small to come to any conclusions
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found the new boosters and the old shots basically performed the same against omicron BA.5. Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA's vaccine division, said the new studies are small and subject to limitations. Data from larger well-controlled studies are coming soon, he added.
CNBC
How United Airlines expects electric planes to change the way passengers make travel decisions
United Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. air carrier, expects electric planes to hit the market in 2028 and cost less than traditional jet engines for regional travel. United sees 30-passenger planes serving small cities first. The goal: to get passengers who now drive to fly instead, including business travelers. Less than...
CNBC
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific issues bankruptcy warning and the stock is down 97% for the year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning
Tom Fanning, president and CEO of the Southern Company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss U.S. energy policy ahead of a potential global energy crisis this winter. "The U.S. has the ability to be energy independent. We need to promote all of the above in terms of fuel sources," Fanning tells CNBC.
CNBC
Omicron subvariants are resistant to key antibody treatments, putting people with weak immune systems at risk of Covid
Omicron subvariants are reducing the effectiveness of antibody treatments that have played a crucial role in keeping people with weak immune systems safe. President Joe Biden cautioned the immunocompromised that they are at heightened risk this winter and should talk to their physician about what precautions to take. Dr. Ashish...
CNBC
Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia says it will immediately suspend a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed and scores more were injured in a deadly stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst-ever accidents. The ministry of interior said that 150 more were injured.
CNBC
DOGE soars as Elon Musk buys Twitter, and Wall Street crypto adoption accelerates: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the rise of Wall Street investments in crypto and what it means for the industry built on decentralization.
CNBC
How super-hot rocks miles under the earth's surface could help combat climate change
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
CNBC
A second railroad union votes down labor deal needed to avoid nationwide strike
The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
CNBC
'We're going to hang you': DOJ cracks down on threats to election workers ahead of high-stakes midterms
The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Threats against election workers and officials have increased since the 2020 presidential election. Some states also have taken measures to ensure the safety of workers at the polls. A...
CNBC
There's a lot of pain ahead for markets, strategist warns, arguing the rally looks short-lived
"I think the market rally is a breathing space rally," Beat Wittmann, chairman of Switzerland's Porta Advisors, told CNBC. Central banks, led by the Fed, acted too late on inflation and will now "overtighten," leading to "a lot of pain," he added.
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks fall to new lows since 2009, Bank of Japan holds rates
Hong Kong stocks plunged to its lowest levels since April 2009, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,033.28 in its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 10,792.68.
CNBC
CCTV Script 27/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 27, 2022. During the Truss administration, the market called the medium-term fiscal plan the "Halloween budget". First, the release date is October 31, which coincides with Halloween. Secondly, it expressed investors' mixed emotions, including both expectation and worry.
