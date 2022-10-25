ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Student Government Focus on Vet Suicide Prevention

The Yavapai College Student Government Association and a veritable army of volunteers are launching a new campus tradition to spotlight a pervasive problem – suicide – especially among U.S. military veterans who complete suicide at a startling rate every day. On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, and continuing...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Chamber 2022 Business Awards

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce featuring the 2022 Prescott Area Young Professionals (PAYP) Business Awards was held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center. These awards recognized members of the community for their outstanding achievements. Guest speakers of the awards ceremony included Steve Bracety from...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction

Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott East Highway Construction Update

SignalsAZ

Book Your Straight Talk with Karen Time

The city opened new November and December appointments for Straight Talk with Karen, a program in which once a month, residents can come to City Hall and sit down with City Manager Karen Osburn to discuss any topic of their choice. The goal of this popular program is to facilitate...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police K9s Earn Awards

Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The event, sponsored by the Arizona Law Enforcement K9 Association (ALECA) brought...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley Student of the Week – Oct 28th

The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the weekend October 28, 2022. The staff at Territorial Early Childhood Center say that George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first-grade student...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Halloween Can be Safe and Fun

The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages safe and secure trick-or-treating with Halloween fast approaching. Parents can share several easy and effective behaviors with their kids to help reduce the risk of injury and increase their enjoyment. Children should not go out alone on Halloween- Children under the age of 12...
SignalsAZ

Lisa’s Spectacular Colors of Fall: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s spectacular colors of Fall. Great Fall color has just arrived at the garden center including Burning Bush, Oregon grape Holly, Nandina, Amur Maple, and Hellebore (Lenten Rose). Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all the great Fall color!
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Police Halloween DUI Task Force Notice

The Prescott Police Department along with Prescott Valley Police, and Highway Patrol will be participating in a DUI task force during Halloween weekend as a part of efforts to keep the roadways safe. The DUI task force is made possible through grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

