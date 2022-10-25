Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Student Government Focus on Vet Suicide Prevention
The Yavapai College Student Government Association and a veritable army of volunteers are launching a new campus tradition to spotlight a pervasive problem – suicide – especially among U.S. military veterans who complete suicide at a startling rate every day. On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, and continuing...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Chamber 2022 Business Awards
The Prescott Chamber of Commerce featuring the 2022 Prescott Area Young Professionals (PAYP) Business Awards was held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center. These awards recognized members of the community for their outstanding achievements. Guest speakers of the awards ceremony included Steve Bracety from...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction
Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
SignalsAZ
Book Your Straight Talk with Karen Time
The city opened new November and December appointments for Straight Talk with Karen, a program in which once a month, residents can come to City Hall and sit down with City Manager Karen Osburn to discuss any topic of their choice. The goal of this popular program is to facilitate...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police K9s Earn Awards
Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The event, sponsored by the Arizona Law Enforcement K9 Association (ALECA) brought...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Oct 28th
The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the weekend October 28, 2022. The staff at Territorial Early Childhood Center say that George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first-grade student...
SignalsAZ
Halloween Can be Safe and Fun
The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages safe and secure trick-or-treating with Halloween fast approaching. Parents can share several easy and effective behaviors with their kids to help reduce the risk of injury and increase their enjoyment. Children should not go out alone on Halloween- Children under the age of 12...
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Spectacular Colors of Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s spectacular colors of Fall. Great Fall color has just arrived at the garden center including Burning Bush, Oregon grape Holly, Nandina, Amur Maple, and Hellebore (Lenten Rose). Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all the great Fall color!
SignalsAZ
Prescott Police Halloween DUI Task Force Notice
The Prescott Police Department along with Prescott Valley Police, and Highway Patrol will be participating in a DUI task force during Halloween weekend as a part of efforts to keep the roadways safe. The DUI task force is made possible through grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway...
Arizona tourists stuck 200 feet underground in Grand Canyon Caverns after elevator breaks
Five tourists were stuck 200 feet underground in Grand Canyon Caverns on Monday, about 24 hours after the elevator they took into the cave on Sunday broke down.
SignalsAZ
Badgers Edge Lee Williams with Cole Gross’ Clutch Field Goal in Final Minute
Field goals longer than 40 yards can be an issue for kickers in the NFL, let alone high school players. Luckily for the Prescott High School Badgers, they have a kicker in senior Cole Gross who can boot the ball long distances and put points on the board when the offense stalls in enemy territory.
Comments / 0