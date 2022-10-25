Read full article on original website
225batonrouge.com
Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years
Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
225batonrouge.com
New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location
The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
brproud.com
Where to find the Red Stick Farmers Market every week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People looking for fresh fruits and veggies in Baton Rouge are in luck — there are four weekly farmers markets now operating. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) says there are four markets selling fresh produce and goods in different spots in the city. Shoppers can find local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
theadvocate.com
After stormwater fee debacle, Metro Council could discuss firing East Baton Rouge parish attorney
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will consider removing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson from his post after his office came under scrutiny for statements made about a non-disclosure agreement that last week derailed the city-parish's proposed stormwater fee. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. submitted an emergency item to be considered at...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go
Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Can the Metro Council, or the voters, trust Sharon Weston Broome again?
Just about everything that could go wrong has with a proposed and expensive new fee for stormwater management in East Baton Rouge Parish. The public deserves a full accounting of this debacle. We wonder whether we’re going to get it from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The mayor now, none...
wbrz.com
Some concerned about lane closures during I-10 widening project as construction start date inches closer
BATON ROUGE - Many filled the Goodwood Library Monday night and they were not afraid to show their opposition to the I-10 Widening Project. "This is just a nightmare waiting to happen," said someone at the meeting. Traffic is always an issue in Baton Rouge and DOTD says the Widening...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment diagnosed with COVID-19, urges testing for Sock Hop attendees
Ascension Parish government announced President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that his symptoms have been mild. He is fully engaged with parish business while recovering at home, according to the news release. "Although it is possible that I may have contracted this from anyone at any of...
wbrz.com
'Fruit of the poisonous tree': Councilmember wants to repeal Stormwater Utility District after NDA mess
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge councilmember says she wants the Metro Council to repeal the Stormwater Utility District, effectively killing the mayor's stormwater plan, at its next meeting. The council is already expected to vote down the proposal for a new stormwater fee in wake of miscommunication surrounding...
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
theadvocate.com
Social worker, government relations consultant vie for Baton Rouge School Board District 1
Kimberly Bainguel is challenging incumbent Mark Bellue to represent the Broadmoor-centered District 1 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. She said Bellue had told her he was not planning to run again. In July, when it came time to qualify for the Nov. 8 election, Bellue called her to let her know he’d changed his mind.
Early voting kicks off Tuesday in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25 ahead of the Nov. 8 open congressional primary election. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says early voting will last until Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. The polls will remain open from 8:30...
225batonrouge.com
YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location
YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting new business owners
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a scam that targets new business owners. According to the BBB, business owners have been receiving letters or emails from what appears to be a government agency. The letter tells owners they must send a fee ranging from $80 to $120 in order to obtain a “certificate of existence.”
theadvocate.com
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU
I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities
Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
brproud.com
North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
225batonrouge.com
Feasts, mazes, trick-or-treating, live music and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
City Pork Highland is hosting a Fall Harvest Wine Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 27. Celebrate the change in weather with this fall-inspired meal. The dinner will include five courses, each paired with a different wine. The courses include pumpkin velouté, squid ink pasta, cumberland lamb and more. The dinner...
