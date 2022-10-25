ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
225batonrouge.com

Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years

Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location

The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to find the Red Stick Farmers Market every week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People looking for fresh fruits and veggies in Baton Rouge are in luck — there are four weekly farmers markets now operating. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) says there are four markets selling fresh produce and goods in different spots in the city. Shoppers can find local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go

Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
225batonrouge.com

YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location

YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting new business owners

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a scam that targets new business owners. According to the BBB, business owners have been receiving letters or emails from what appears to be a government agency. The letter tells owners they must send a fee ranging from $80 to $120 in order to obtain a “certificate of existence.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU

I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities

Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy