ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston

The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dia De Muertos Festival to honor 21 lives lost in Uvalde school shooting

This year’s Dia De Muertos Festival will feature a special community altar honoring the 21 people killed in a mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, is hosted by the Latino-based arts and community non-profit, MECA. It takes place this weekend at the historic Houston Dow School in the Old Sixth Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Street closures: This is what you need to know about Houston traffic as the Astros begin their World Series run in the Bayou City

HOUSTON – Houston is getting ready for the World Series traffic. KPRC 2 has obtained the traffic closure plans from the Mayor’s Office Special Events. Just remember to be patient and drive safely before, during, and after the games if you’re in the Minute Maid Park area - or downtown, in general. You could save a life.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?

Houston – Question: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?. Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is a snapshot of the work on FM 1960 and North Eldridge Parkway:. What is the most recent timeline for the project?. TXDOT: The current estimated completion...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy