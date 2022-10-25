Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting outside Shipley’s in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police say a man has died after a double shooting Saturday in southwest Houston. According to Houston police, two men were shot at a Shipley’s in the 11200 block of the Southwest Freeway around 3:32 p.m. That location appears to be a shopping strip, according to Google maps.
Click2Houston.com
2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Three suspects have been detained after a robbery leads to a chain of events in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Walmart in the 13000 block of Tomball Parkway. Officials say that while deputies...
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy injured in DWI crash urges good Samaritans to check on at-fault driver before losing consciousness, authorities say
TOMBALL, Texas – A deputy who was injured in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver told good Samaritans who arrived at the scene to help the driver of the other vehicle rather than checking on him, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened...
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
Click2Houston.com
League City man who gunned down wife in front of family on Thanksgiving in 2019 sentenced to 30 years
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A League City man who brutally shot and killed his wife in front of their family on Thanksgiving three years ago could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, a Galveston County district...
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of setting Montgomery County home on fire after assaulting wife has been captured in Round Rock, officials say
CONROE, Texas – A man accused of setting his home on fire after assaulting his wife has been captured in Round Rock, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office. Chris Matthew Levlon has been charged with arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Tuesday, the...
Click2Houston.com
I-10 Katy Freeway westbound near Fry Road now open after 3-vehicle crash cleared, TranStar says
HOUSTON – All lanes are now open at I-10 Katy Freeway after a three-vehicle crash near Fry Road Friday morning. TranStar reported the crash as cleared as of 7 a.m. A 3-vehicle crash has several lanes blocked on I-10 Katy Freeway westbound near Fry Road Friday morning, according to Houston Police.
Click2Houston.com
All lanes cleared at I-45 north southbound near Cypresswood after 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON – A five-vehicle crash has shut down all mainlanes of I-45 North headed southbound at Cypresswood Drive Friday morning. Houston TranStar says the crash was reported at 7:01 a.m. No injuries have been reported, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. Emergency crews are at the scene...
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an auto body shop in north Harris County late Wednesday, officials with the Little York Fire Department said. The fire erupted in the 200 block of West Mount Houston at around 11:28 a.m. Officials said crews...
Click2Houston.com
‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered to identify person who wrapped elastic hairband around 8-week-old puppy’s snout, Houston SPCA says
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered on information that will lead to an arrest of the person who tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around a puppy’s snout, according to Houston SPCA. The 8-week-old puppy was found in a north Houston parking lot near the Gulf Freeway and...
Click2Houston.com
Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhood nuisance: Big rig trucks a big headache for west Harris County subdivision
WEST HARRIS COUNTY – In the peaceful, family neighborhood of Highland Creek Estates, near FM529, big anger and frustration is growing amongst homeowners over big rig trucks parking all over this subdivision at all hours of the day and night. ”You’ve got these drivers coming in here parking their...
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
Click2Houston.com
Dia De Muertos Festival to honor 21 lives lost in Uvalde school shooting
This year’s Dia De Muertos Festival will feature a special community altar honoring the 21 people killed in a mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, is hosted by the Latino-based arts and community non-profit, MECA. It takes place this weekend at the historic Houston Dow School in the Old Sixth Ward.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
Click2Houston.com
Street closures: This is what you need to know about Houston traffic as the Astros begin their World Series run in the Bayou City
HOUSTON – Houston is getting ready for the World Series traffic. KPRC 2 has obtained the traffic closure plans from the Mayor’s Office Special Events. Just remember to be patient and drive safely before, during, and after the games if you’re in the Minute Maid Park area - or downtown, in general. You could save a life.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?
Houston – Question: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?. Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is a snapshot of the work on FM 1960 and North Eldridge Parkway:. What is the most recent timeline for the project?. TXDOT: The current estimated completion...
