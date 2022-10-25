Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151
SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0