Conway, SC

Winifred Mae Garrison was a faithful prayer warrior

Winifred Mae Garrison 85, of Myrtle Beach answered the Master's call Oct. 9 at McLeod Seacoast in Little River. Winnie was the beloved wife of Martin “Marty” for 60 years until her passing. Winnie was born in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of the late Louis and Amy...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Donald E. Johnston loved fishing and riding his motorcycle

Donald E. Johnston, 63, of North Myrtle Beach, began his life of everlasting peace Oct. 22 at his Myrtle Beach residence with loving family by his side. Born May 22, 1959 in Fort Bragg, N.C., he was the son of the late Raymond Parks of Canton, Ohio, and Betty Cheek of Laurinburg, N.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days

The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Driver dies in collision with 18-wheeler near Nichols

The driver of a Honda sedan died Wednesday morning after a collision with an 18-wheeler near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Nick Pye said a 2018 International tractor trailer going south on S.C. Highway 9 around 5:40 a.m. collided with the Honda Sedan, which was traveling west on North Nichols Highway.
NICHOLS, SC
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Myrtle Beach (4-5, 1-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-4) Broadcast | WPDE 15.2; Myrtle Beach: WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com. Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6. About the game | North Myrtle Beach has been in some lopsided football games, so it’s no big shock that...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Carolina's crucial condensed stretch against Sun Belt's giant slayers has arrived

CONWAY | On Sept. 10, a two-game, six-day stretch in late October and early November became a period that could define Coastal Carolina’s season. On that Week 2 date in the college football season, Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana, and defeated Notre Dame 26-21 when the Irish were ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, and Appalachian State went into College Station, Texas, and upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14.
CONWAY, SC

