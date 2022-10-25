Read full article on original website
Winifred Mae Garrison was a faithful prayer warrior
Winifred Mae Garrison 85, of Myrtle Beach answered the Master's call Oct. 9 at McLeod Seacoast in Little River. Winnie was the beloved wife of Martin “Marty” for 60 years until her passing. Winnie was born in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of the late Louis and Amy...
Glenn B. Singleton was a valued employee of Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory
A memorial service for Glenn B. Singleton, 55, was held Oct. 24 in the Lewis Crematory Chapel, located at 4947 U.S. 17 Bypass South in Myrtle Beach. Mr. Singleton, of Conway, passed away Oct. 14 at his home. Born in Conway on June 5, 1967, he was the son of...
Donald E. Johnston loved fishing and riding his motorcycle
Donald E. Johnston, 63, of North Myrtle Beach, began his life of everlasting peace Oct. 22 at his Myrtle Beach residence with loving family by his side. Born May 22, 1959 in Fort Bragg, N.C., he was the son of the late Raymond Parks of Canton, Ohio, and Betty Cheek of Laurinburg, N.C.
City of Halloween fun ends soon. How to enjoy the last bit of spooky season in Conway
The City of Halloween will return to the City of Conway next week, but locals and visitors still have a chance to take advantage of spooky events. “It’s bittersweet,” said city administrator Adam Emrick. “October is a long month and we crammed so much into it.”. Emrick...
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days
The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
After shooting at police in Myrtle Beach, a barricaded man surrenders, authorities say
A man who barricaded himself in a home on Longleaf Place in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning surrendered peacefully in the afternoon, but his house went up in flames. Police on Wednesday identified the man as William Hodges, 45. Charges are still pending, police said. Police were called to the residence...
Driver dies in collision with 18-wheeler near Nichols
The driver of a Honda sedan died Wednesday morning after a collision with an 18-wheeler near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Nick Pye said a 2018 International tractor trailer going south on S.C. Highway 9 around 5:40 a.m. collided with the Honda Sedan, which was traveling west on North Nichols Highway.
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Myrtle Beach (4-5, 1-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-4) Broadcast | WPDE 15.2; Myrtle Beach: WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com. Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6. About the game | North Myrtle Beach has been in some lopsided football games, so it’s no big shock that...
North Myrtle Beach High volleyball team advances to 4A lower state championship
After dropping a nip-and-tuck set against James Island Wednesday in the 4A lower state semifinals, the North Myrtle Beach volleyball team stormed back in three straight sets to win the match and advance to the lower state finals next week. The Chiefs will host Lucy Beckham from Mt. Pleasant on...
‘It was quick. We were in and out.’ Early voting takes off in Horry County
Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots. Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”. “We are expecting...
Coastal Carolina's crucial condensed stretch against Sun Belt's giant slayers has arrived
CONWAY | On Sept. 10, a two-game, six-day stretch in late October and early November became a period that could define Coastal Carolina’s season. On that Week 2 date in the college football season, Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana, and defeated Notre Dame 26-21 when the Irish were ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, and Appalachian State went into College Station, Texas, and upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14.
