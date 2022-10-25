ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happening today: Free laundry services offered to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Free laundry services are available in Orange County on Tuesday, thanks to the Laundry Project.

The nonprofit is helping families affected by Hurricane Ian by providing free detergent and money for washers and dryers.

They have set up at The Laundry Room laundromat on West Oak Ridge Road, which is just south of the Mall at Millenia and near John Young Parkway.

The free services are available until 1 p.m.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

