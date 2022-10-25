Aspiring tour pro plays in memory of the father who taught him the game, and with a kidney donated by his mother

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa father and daughter face multiple fraud and tax charges
DES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa father and daughter are facing multiple fraud and tax charges. Last week, a federal grand jury in Des Moines returned the indictment against Thein Maung, also known as Joseph Ramarn, 47, and his daughter, Phyo Mi, also known as Phyo Ramarn, 20, both of Ottumwa.
ktvo.com
TSU head coach returns to Iowa
Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue […]
KCCI.com
Body of missing Oskaloosa man found
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
nbc15.com
Wind turbine catches fire in eastern Iowa, causes field fire
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WMTV/KCRG) - A wind turbine in eastern Iowa caught fire early Monday and the flames spread to the field below, firefighters reported. “This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead,” they wrote in a post on the Williamsburg (IA) Fire Department’s Facebook page.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
ktvo.com
Trial underway for former southeast Iowa firefighter charged with arson, insurance fraud
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Witness testimony just wrapped up in the trial of a former southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire to collect insurance money. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with an October...
kniakrls.com
Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
KCCI.com
Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
KCCI.com
Deputies in Marion County believe they are close to solving serious hit-and-run crash
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Marion County authorities are closer to making an arrest in a hit-and-run. Deputies said they have the vehicle involved in the crash that badly hurt a bicyclist over the weekend. You can see a picture of the mangled bicycle on your screen. Deputies are waiting...
KBUR
Lee County Ambulance Director resigns
Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
Pen City Current
Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
Comments / 0