Aspiring tour pro plays in memory of the father who taught him the game, and with a kidney donated by his mother

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WMTV/KCRG) - A wind turbine in eastern Iowa caught fire early Monday and the flames spread to the field below, firefighters reported. “This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead,” they wrote in a post on the Williamsburg (IA) Fire Department’s Facebook page.

WILLIAMSBURG, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO