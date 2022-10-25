ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Aspiring tour pro plays in memory of the father who taught him the game, and with a kidney donated by his mother

By Ryan French
Golf Digest
 2 days ago
ktvo.com

Ottumwa father and daughter face multiple fraud and tax charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa father and daughter are facing multiple fraud and tax charges. Last week, a federal grand jury in Des Moines returned the indictment against Thein Maung, also known as Joseph Ramarn, 47, and his daughter, Phyo Mi, also known as Phyo Ramarn, 20, both of Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

TSU head coach returns to Iowa

Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KCCI.com

Body of missing Oskaloosa man found

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Agriculture Online

Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
GRINNELL, IA
nbc15.com

Wind turbine catches fire in eastern Iowa, causes field fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WMTV/KCRG) - A wind turbine in eastern Iowa caught fire early Monday and the flames spread to the field below, firefighters reported. “This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead,” they wrote in a post on the Williamsburg (IA) Fire Department’s Facebook page.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
kniakrls.com

Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Lee County Ambulance Director resigns

Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
Pen City Current

Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
LEE COUNTY, IA

