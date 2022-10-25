ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening

By Armon Sadler
 4 days ago
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star shared an elated Instagram post at the end of the evening. “EPIC night!!!” said the 54-year-old. “Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope y’all enjoyed!! @davechappelle @cblacksmith @badgalriri @kenyabarris @officialfawn @tylerperry @asaprocky @westbrook @appletvplus

Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, and Corey Smyth had their own social media praise for the film and overall night as well, with Perry saying “I’m still haunted by Emancipation. It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating. And the conversation afterwards with this group was legendary. Thank you, Will Smith, for the preview.”

Barris added, “Emancipation is true art, power and everything else a film should be. You got one, Will Smith.”

Smyth also kept his recap short and sweet, saying “The picture only tells 1/2 the story. Glad to be part of such a great moment. #Emancipation.”

Earlier in October, Smith, Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua and Apple Original Films held a screening in Washington, D.C. in partnership with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference. Following the film’s showing, they held a discussion moderated by Mary Elliott, the curator of American Slavery at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

It is especially noteworthy to see the support and excitement for the Oscar winner after his infamous March 2022 incident where he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. The comedian made jokes about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bout with alopecia. Smith has since apologized, which Rock did not accept.

In Emancipation, the Philadelphia actor stars as a runaway slave named Whipper Peter. Peter escapes his Louisiana plantation in an effort to join the Union Army during the Civil War. The film premieres in movie theaters on Dec. 2 and AppleTV+ on Dec. 9.

Alma Washington
4d ago

Will Smith is very talented..hope the future is smoother in future.

Bubi 2 three
4d ago

That's because they are friends... and have been for over 30 years. One stupid night doesn't dictate friendships. As long as everyone respects boundaries, they'll be good

Tiffany Durr
3d ago

Happy for Will....your right Bubi 2 three...we all have a bad day....Will is very talented and I'm sure it will be a stepping stone for him in life...He will always be THE FRESH PRINCE in this house...

