21-year-old charged for shooting at Poulsbo bar

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
Upset he was being ejected from a Poulsbo bar Friday night for abusing its staff, a 21-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill people, punching a woman in the face, biting a man’s hand and then once in the parking lot, firing 14 rounds into the air before driving away.

Johnny Joe Pacheco Jr. was arrested near Envy Bar and Grill, 19559 Viking Ave NW, shortly after police were called at about 11:28 p.m.

Witnesses said after Pacheco was pushed out of the bar, he retrieved a gun from his car, pointed it at a person, said, “I’ll blow your head off” and started shooting above his head and over the bar, according to court documents.

Poulsbo police officers found 13 shell casings in the parking lot and one on the vehicle Pacheco was driving, according to court documents. Officers also reported finding a Glock handgun under a seat in the car.

Lisa Shelly
4d ago

My cousin was shot outside of a bar in Tacoma, and died. owner was a convicted felon, and obviously wasn't supposed to have one.

