Jarrell, TX

Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Severe storms moved through parts of the state on Monday night (October 24th) leaving behind lots of damage. My San Antonio reported that residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the storms moved through the city.

A spokesperson for Williamson County said that a fire station in the city had part of its roof along with the doors blown off. There were at least two reports of other homes that had their roofs ripped off. One home that was still under construction was completely blown over.

According to The Weather Channel , the storms caused a tractor-trailer and cars to flip into a ditch along Interstate 35.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning (October 25th):

"JARRELL UPDATE: High winds were recorded last evening with even a possible tornado located on radar. Residents with damage to their homes can self-report at the following QR code. Jarrell Fire station on CR 313 suffer significant damage. We will get through this together!"

Check out footage of the storm below:

Comments / 5

 

