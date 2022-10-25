ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Immigrant community organizations hold 'get out the vote' rally

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ODoI_0im0uBe700

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A “get out the vote” rally was held Monday morning in Federal Plaza, bringing dozens tied to immigrant community organizations.

Veronica Castro is the Deputy Director for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, rallying up the crowd of several dozen over issues like healthcare, economic equity and programs like DACA.

She also claimed that nearly two dozen partner organizations across Illinois have enlisted over 600 community leaders ahead of the November 8 elections.

"They're going to 200,000 plus voters to the polls," Castro said to the crowd. "That's amazing."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

Frank58
4d ago

thanks to JB, I'm voting red. by taking away my rights during Covid, and increasing taxes.. I hope others follow my path. vote red, and vote no to every judge for retention. any judge who let criminal out on low bail or electronic monitoring who had more then one crime. vote them out

Reply(1)
10
Darlene WW
4d ago

What, how does that work? Illegals can't vote because they're not US citizens - You want American citizens to vote for what exactly -- giving illegals additional rights in a country they have no legal residency in, and can't vote ...No lol

Reply
2
Ruthie Galindo
4d ago

VOTERED, RED, RED!!!!!the only chance we have to save this country, this is our home, the land that most of us were born on, where as many became legal to make this their home as well..it's going to get to a point where we either stand or we will fall it's your choice...just when your thinking also think about all our children grandchildren and great-grandbabies will they have freedom in their future

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey

They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Duckworth, Salvi clash over abortion in Chicago debate

CHICAGO - Senator Tammy Duckworth and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi squared off in a debate Thursday night, covering issues from immigration to abortion. The candidates fielded questions from moderators, as well as community members in Little Village and Champaign. Duckworth and Salvi also discussed the opioid crisis and the status...
CHICAGO, IL
Fairfield Sun Times

The ‘SAFE-T Act’ Is the Epitome of Political Hypocrisy

Politicians love to come up with clever acronyms that make bad legislation sound like something voters actually want. That’s exactly what they did with the so-called “SAFE-T Act” in Illinois. Based on the title, you might expect that this law would have something to do with keeping...
ILLINOIS STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Lawyer sues after discrimination suit ends in mistrial

A lawyer in a federal discrimination case against Chicago sued city attorneys and the judge, accused of violating a man’s constitutional right to a fair trial. On October 11, Attorney Calvita Frederick filed a complaint against federal judge Gary Feinerman, who declared a mistrial in the case of Outley v. City, and city attorneys Scott Crouch, John Catalano, Rena Honorow; and Robert Mussen, the chief operating engineer at the Lexington Pumping Station on the West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit

Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy