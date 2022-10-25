Immigrant community organizations hold 'get out the vote' rally

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A “get out the vote” rally was held Monday morning in Federal Plaza, bringing dozens tied to immigrant community organizations.

Veronica Castro is the Deputy Director for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, rallying up the crowd of several dozen over issues like healthcare, economic equity and programs like DACA.

She also claimed that nearly two dozen partner organizations across Illinois have enlisted over 600 community leaders ahead of the November 8 elections.

"They're going to 200,000 plus voters to the polls," Castro said to the crowd. "That's amazing."

