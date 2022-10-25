Sandy 10 years later: New technology deployed to protect essential resources during storms

With the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy approaching, New Jersey has embraced new technology that has allowed the most essential resources to stay up and running when severe weather hits.

American Water hosted a seminar Tuesday morning at the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park in Atlantic County to show how drone technology can not only help provide clean water in times of disaster, but also provide multiple agencies with valuable information.

Chris Kahn, the unmanned aerial systems director for American Water, said it can “share these capabilities with state police, [the Office of Emergency Management], whomever needs it.”

“Our focus is keeping the water running, keep the water safe, but we capture a tremendous amount of information while we are up there, so we are able to make that a public good,” he said.