Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

Nov. 19: Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall

Help the City of Santa Clarita ring in the holidays at Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Be one of the first to see Old Town Newhall lit up with holiday lights. Enjoy food and drinks from on-site food trucks or local...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Dec. 2: Coco Moms Inaugural Ujima Gala

To confront the problems they encounter, communities band together to solve for them. Coco Moms, Inc. plans to do just that during the inaugural Ujima Gala to be held Dec. 2 at the Canyon Country Community Center. The Ujima Gala, a celebration of community involvement, is presented by NAACP Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Historical Plaza

The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Hosted in partnership with local Veterans’ organizations, the ceremony includes musical performers, speakers...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: 11 New Deaths, 1,220 New Cases in County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,220 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,951, county case totals to 3,485,787 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,732 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 508.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 5: Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape Free Gardening Class

The Santa Clarita Water Agency will offer a free virtual gardening class, “Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape,” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. Has your landscape been established for a while now, but you know it needs some work to keep it looking good?. Learn effective methods and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Oct. 29: CalArts MFA Class of 2022 Opens Group Exhibition in Hollywood

On Saturday, Oct. 29, California Institute of the Arts MFA Class of 2022 celebrates the opening of durée, their postgraduate group exhibition, at the Helen J Gallery in Hollywood. French philosopher Henri Bergson uses the word “duration” (or “durée”) to describe the experience of time passing, for example, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

