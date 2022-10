It’s her season. Heidi Klum, aka the “Halloween Queen,” always reigns supreme, going above and beyond with her Halloween costumes. Every year, we are amazed at her complete transformation with the help of prosthetics and special effects makeup. Klum’s annual Halloween Party has been attracting some of the biggest names in film, fashion and music since 2000, and each year the host tries to top her last look.

