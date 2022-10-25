Read full article on original website
Fall into Christmas Horse & Motor Parade Marshall named
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
29th Annual Darke Co. OSU Alumni Club Nov. 8 ‘Tailgate Blood Drive’
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.
Greenville Students Score High!
Greenville students recieved the highest possible score on the 3rd – 6th grade State math test. Congratulations to the students pictured, along with their teachers, for receiving the highest possible score on the State math test last spring 2022!. Featured photo, left to right: First row-Carter Helman, Gavin Stonerock,...
Union City Lions Club Nov. 7 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Lions Club community blood drive Monday, Nov. 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St.
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Halloween Parade Beggar’s Night
Downtown Greenville was transformed into a trail of Halloween. After a Halloween Parade and a costume judging at the circle a big crowd lined up on both sides of the Broadway to get the treats that were handed out by many of the businesses on Broadway. Prizes have been awarded...
DCCA News: And The Crowd Went Wild
Truthfully, I wondered how junior high kids would receive singer/songwriter Luke McMaster. After all, he is a guy they never heard of singing music they have probably never listened to. As the somewhat squirrelly students seated in Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on October 20 and 21 for this Arts In Education presentation from Darke County Center for the Arts watched film footage of Luke, his songwriting cohort and keyboardist Arun Chaturvedi, and founder of iconic Motown group The Rascals, Felix Cavaliere, discussing music and songwriting, I was not at all assured that the performance would be accepted with enthusiasm. Wow, was I wrong!
Real Estate & Personal Property Auction – Bradford – 11/12
When: Saturday, November 12th, 9AM (Live on Site) – Open Houses: October 30th 12-1PM and November 3rd 5-6:30 PM. What: Chevy truck, boats, Hobart meat grinder, lathe & shop tools, household, Real Estate (app. noon), shed.
