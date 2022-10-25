ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
WDW News Today

PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland

MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
WDW News Today

First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
intheknow.com

Boyfriend ‘refuses’ to share food with girlfriend: ‘Order your own’

A boyfriend is fed up with having to share food with his girlfriend. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. She has a habit of saying she doesn’t want any food, then asking for some immediately after. While at first, he thought it was cute, he’s over it now.
hunker.com

It's Here: Target Just Released Its New Holiday Home Collections

If you're a hardcore holiday aficionado, you know it's time to start shopping for decor as early as October. Target is one of our favorite places to shop, and amidst some leftover pumpkins and Halloween costumes, you're sure to start finding a little bit of Christmas spirit on the shelves, as Target has just released new holiday collections online.
WDW News Today

Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
WDW News Today

New Papel Picado Ear Headband, ‘Coco’ and Mexico Merchandise at Disneyland Resort for Day of the Dead 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While Halloween celebrations are in full swing, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is right around the corner on November 1 and 2, 2022. New “Coco” and Mexico merchandise, including a papel picado ear headband, is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in Seaside Souvenirs at Disney California Adventure.
WDW News Today

Winnie-the-Pooh Cuddleez Plush Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Spending days in the pursuit of honey can be tiring, so it looks like Winnie-the-Pooh is tuckered out with his new Cuddleez plush available at Walt Disney World. Winnie the Pooh Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. Pooh’s...
WDW News Today

Mickey and Globe Return to Crossroads of the World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

After a short absence, the Mickey and globe figure has returned to the spire at Crossroads of the World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Crossroads of the World is at the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey and the globe were probably removed for maintenance. They were previously removed...
WDW News Today

More Hollywood Tower Hotel Apparel Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We have recently found some jaw-dropping new merchandise at “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror” gift shop – Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As you may remember, we reported back in June, that the new merchandise has dropped any reference to “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror” and now says “The Hollywood Tower Hotel” — presumably to avoid paying licensing fees to CBS. Let’s take a look at what’s new!
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

VIDEO: See MagicBand+ Effects on Attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy