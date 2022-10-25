Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
WDW News Today
PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland
MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
WDW News Today
First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Behind-the-Scenes Look at “it’s a small world” Holiday Transition in Disneyland Park
Tony Cabrera of ABC 7 Los Angeles shared a behind-the-scenes look inside “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, which is currently closed to become “it’s a small world” Holiday. @abc7tony. This has never been seen before! A behind the scenes look inside It’s...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over Magic Kingdom for National Veterans & Military Families Month 2022
To mark National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Magic Kingdom today, October 27, 2022. Before the flyover, we met some pilots on the ground. They then moved to the roof of Casey’s Corner to direct the flight path. The Thunderbirds,...
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
WDW News Today
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
WDW News Today
New ‘Frozen,’ ‘Toy Story,’ Minnie, Mickey, and More Water Bottles Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The hottest time of year may be over, but several new water bottles featuring classic Disney, Pixar, and “Star Wars” characters are now available at Disneyland Resort. We found all of these in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
NEW Pixar Holiday Apparel, Nesting Doll ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Plush, and More at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More Pixar holiday merchandise, including apparel (for humans and pets) and a nested “Monsters, Inc.” plush, has arrived at Disneyland Resort. Most of these new items can be found in Knick’s Knacks at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure.
WDW News Today
New Papel Picado Ear Headband, ‘Coco’ and Mexico Merchandise at Disneyland Resort for Day of the Dead 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While Halloween celebrations are in full swing, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is right around the corner on November 1 and 2, 2022. New “Coco” and Mexico merchandise, including a papel picado ear headband, is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in Seaside Souvenirs at Disney California Adventure.
WDW News Today
NEW Aladdin 30th Anniversary and Marvel Spider-Man Pandora Jewelry Arrives at Walt Disney World
While walking through Disney’s Hollywood Studios today we discovered new Pandora jewelry sets that are available at Keystone Clothiers. One set showcases Spider-Man, the other Aladdin. Let’s take a look!. Disney’s Aladdin Pandora Jewelry Collection. Pandora has teamed up with Disney to release a collection that celebrates...
WDW News Today
Winnie-the-Pooh Cuddleez Plush Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Spending days in the pursuit of honey can be tiring, so it looks like Winnie-the-Pooh is tuckered out with his new Cuddleez plush available at Walt Disney World. Winnie the Pooh Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. Pooh’s...
WDW News Today
Mickey and Globe Return to Crossroads of the World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
After a short absence, the Mickey and globe figure has returned to the spire at Crossroads of the World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Crossroads of the World is at the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey and the globe were probably removed for maintenance. They were previously removed...
WDW News Today
Sheathing and Paneling Installed as Vertical Construction Wraps on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
As you may know, the classic Disneyland Hotel is getting a new Disney Vacation Club tower! At D23 Expo, we learned it will be called The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The project received final approval from The City of Anaheim Planning Commission in the summer of 2020 and we’ve been checking on construction of the tower ever since.
WDW News Today
More Hollywood Tower Hotel Apparel Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We have recently found some jaw-dropping new merchandise at “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror” gift shop – Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As you may remember, we reported back in June, that the new merchandise has dropped any reference to “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror” and now says “The Hollywood Tower Hotel” — presumably to avoid paying licensing fees to CBS. Let’s take a look at what’s new!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: See MagicBand+ Effects on Attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
WDW News Today
Monster Meet and Greets Open at Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal Monsters are now meeting guests at the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. We got to take photos with Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride. They appear on the second floor in the room dedicated to “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.”. Some guests showed the Bride...
