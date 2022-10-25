After a brush with stardom, the British-Armenian producer fell out of love with music. His debut solo album, Bolts, illuminates the communities that inspired him again. It was Friday at Reading Festival 1998, and Symposium were being dragged off stage. The British pop-punk band had taken to finishing their set with a snotty cover of The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night,” and this far into their tour it was a party piece: limbs everywhere, throats shot, manic kids overwhelming security. After they exhausted the song, these five nice-looking kids just beat the hell out of everything, every guitar and cymbal stand and monitor and cab. Security personnel were deployed to drag the band off as the crowd chanted their name; eventually, realizing that there wasn’t much left to destroy, most of Symposium did disappear backstage. The only one left out there — lying on the ground at center-stage, being manhandled by eight furious guards, clasping a floor tom as if it was his last earthly possession — was the band’s guitarist: Hagop Tchaparian.

