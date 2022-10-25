Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Harry Styles is a merman in new “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” video
Harry Styles has shared the visual treatment for “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” the opening track from his third solo studio LP, Harry’s House, released in May. The track is already RIAA-certified Gold and still sits in the pop radio top 10 alongside two other Harry’s House cuts — “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking” — making Styles the first male artist with three concurrent top-10 pop radio singles.
NME
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
Beyoncé Teases "Renaissance" Tour For Summer 2023
After much speculation, it seems Beyoncé is taking "Renaissance" on tour next summer! Queen Bey hasn't made an official announcement just yet, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, a concert experience was raffled off at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala — at which the Grammy winner was in attendance. Beyoncé's rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment about the announcement.
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
The FADER
ShaSimone puts in the miles in her globetrotting “Top 5” video
British-Ghanaian rapper ShaSimone trades in an exuberant form of confidence. Just this year she has mixed party-starting afrobeats and classic hip-hop on her Simma Down EP as well as turning the BPM way up and jumping on jungle producer Clipz's "No Time" alongside Beenie Man. Across genres she always appears unflappable, always ready to get her bars off and keep building her name higher and higher.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Complex
Shakira Drops Ozuna-Assisted Single and Video “Monotonía”
Shakira has learned plenty about heartbreak, and she brought that to the table for her new single. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer came through with her Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía” track and its official video. Shakira confirmed the drop via Instagram this month, when she shared the cover art as well as several snippets from its visual. One showed the Grammy winner looking defeated as she made her way through a grocery store; another showed her trying to pick up a beating heart from the ground, while others trampled it.
Janet Jackson sends love to Taylor Swift after name-drop on new album ‘Midnights’
CNN — Taylor Swift is getting some enthusiastic support from another music icon upon the release of her new album “Midnights.”. In “Snow On The Beach,” the fourth track from the album released on Friday, Swift calls out none other than Janet Jackson, and the “Control” singer approves.
Grammys Debated Whether Beyoncé‘s ’Renaissance’ Should Compete in Dance (Exclusive)
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album almost never made it to the dance floor — at the Grammys. Beyoncé submitted the critically acclaimed album for best dance/electronica album at the 2023 Grammys, but the Recording Academy’s dance committee initially felt that it might not be a perfect fit for the genre, according to a source. That group believed that the album might be better placed in pop, where it would be nominated for best pop vocal album alongside projects by Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterTina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson's Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem RenaissanceNicki...
Christina Aguilera celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th anniversary
Christina Aguilera took to social media to take her fans on a walk on memory lane. The Latina singer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her fourth studio album, Stripped. “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the star wrote on Twitter alongside a video montage. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”
Watch Maren Morris & Zedd Join Forces For A Must-See Moment
Maren Morris and Zedd (on drums) stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to deliver a powerful performance of their latest collaboration.
The FADER
Fred Again.. wants to wake you from your nightmare
The ultra-viral English DJ discusses lines in the sand, panic attacks at the club, and creative cheat codes on the new episode of The FADER Interview. Fred Gibson, the London producer better known as Fred Again.., is a master at cultivating joy. At the onset of the pandemic, he began accumulating found samples and voice notes from across the expanses of the internet, assembling these inherently 2020 dispatches into what eventually became his debut album, Actual Life. In the 18 months following its release, he’s amassed a battalion of devoted listeners, sold out rooms across the globe, unleashed a number of heavy-hitting collaborations in an ongoing playlist titled “USB,” and dropped two sequel albums, the second of which — Actual Life 3 — arrives this week.
The FADER
Algiers announce new album, share “Irreversible Damage” with Zack De La Rocha
Lost month, we added Algiers’ “Bite Back” (featuring billy woods and Backxwash) to our rolling Songs You Need In Your Life playlist. They’ve now returned with a new track titled “Irreversible Damage,” featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Zack De La Rocha. It comes with the announcement of the Atlanta band’s fourth full-length, Shook, which will feature both of these songs and arrive February 24 via Matador.
The FADER
Eaves Wilder wreaks a tiny act of revenge on “I Stole Your Jumper”
Singer-songwriter Eaves Wilder fires back at a manipulative ex on "I Stole Your Jumper," her cathartic and delightfully petty new single. Taking an item of clothing may not be the boldest act of revenge but Wilder makes it clear in her scuzzy indie-pop tune that she'd have gone further if she had the courage. "I know that patience is a virtue but then I think of all the ways I want to hurt you," she sings over chugging guitars as she imagines spitting and screaming at the partner who wronged her. Alas, politeness gets in the way and she laments that, insead, "I just take it out on myself."
hypebeast.com
BROCKHAMPTON Announce Final Album 'The Family'
After teasing the project during their Coachella set earlier this year, BROCKHAMPTON has officially announced their final record, The Family. The album is scheduled to release on November 17 via RCA Records and Question Everything. The group made the announcement on Instagram with two visual trailers. The first, titled “I...
The FADER
Song You Need: BERWYN is shimmering on “Path To Satisfaction”
Rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer BERWYN has kept a low profile since the release of his Mercury-nominated 2020 debut DEMOTAPE/VEGA and follow-up mixtape TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT. Just because you don't see someone grow in real time doesn't mean that change isn't happening though. Earlier this year the east London-raised artist was able to return to Trinidad, the country where he was born, for the first time since he was a child. While there he reunited with his father for the first time since that period as well as spending time on the island that birthed him.
The FADER
Taylor Swift shares Cinderella-esque “Bejeweled” video and teases upcoming tour plans
Taylor Swift has shared the official video for her Midnights song "Bejeweled." The self-directed visual is Swift's take on Cinderella involving a talent contest in place of a glass slipper narrative. Hollywood actress Laura Dern as Swift's stepmom and the members of HAIM as her stepsisters. Midnights producer Jack Antanoff also makes a cameo appearance alongside Dita Von Teese and make-up mogul Pat McGrath.
American Idol contestant Pia Toscano releases her debut album ‘I’m Good’
We saw singer Pia Toscano take the stage on American Idol back in 2011 quickly, becoming one of America’s favorite contestants but unfortunately, she was eliminated later on in the season. Since Toscano’s appearance on the singing competition show, she has gone on to achieve great things in her musical career. Toscano has performed with […]
The FADER
What Hagop Tchaparian took with him
After a brush with stardom, the British-Armenian producer fell out of love with music. His debut solo album, Bolts, illuminates the communities that inspired him again. It was Friday at Reading Festival 1998, and Symposium were being dragged off stage. The British pop-punk band had taken to finishing their set with a snotty cover of The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night,” and this far into their tour it was a party piece: limbs everywhere, throats shot, manic kids overwhelming security. After they exhausted the song, these five nice-looking kids just beat the hell out of everything, every guitar and cymbal stand and monitor and cab. Security personnel were deployed to drag the band off as the crowd chanted their name; eventually, realizing that there wasn’t much left to destroy, most of Symposium did disappear backstage. The only one left out there — lying on the ground at center-stage, being manhandled by eight furious guards, clasping a floor tom as if it was his last earthly possession — was the band’s guitarist: Hagop Tchaparian.
The FADER
Song You Need: The pitch-black free-association of Dry Cleaning’s “Hot Penny Day”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. If record stores had a section labeled “ASMR for Anglophiles,” Dry Cleaning would be a mainstay. The London band sink their calloused fingertips into the brains of Brit and Brit-obsessed alike and massage the folds: gnarled post-punk, lyrics with the soul of beat poetry, and an engrossing ambivalence deep within the music’s deadpan delivery catapulted the band to success with last year’s New Long Leg. The restlessness of their sound carried over into the creation of their new project Stumpwork, released last week. Dry Cleaning sound emboldened, tapping from a well of “first thought best thought” that was deeper than previously imagined, something summarized nicely on the album standout “Hot Penny Day.”
Comments / 0