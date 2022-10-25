How do authors dig up the dead and give voice to them in poetry that leaves readers shivering, afraid to leave their homes after dark, and asking questions? Join the Edison State Community College Creative Writing Club as they host former Ohio Poet of the Year Myrna Stone, who will reveal how she achieves this amazing feat. Edison State students, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, are invited to the event, which will be held at 3 p.m. on November 3, 2022, in Room 406 at the Piqua Campus.

