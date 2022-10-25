ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

countynewsonline.org

29th Annual Darke Co. OSU Alumni Club Nov. 8 ‘Tailgate Blood Drive’

DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Fall into Christmas Horse & Motor Parade Marshall named

Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Versailles FFA announced Members of the Month

At the October FFA meeting, October FFA members of the month were announced. Brooke Bergman, Shawna Schmitmeyer, and Blake Schmitmeyer were selected as Versailles FFA members of the month. Brooke Bergman was selected as a Versailles FFA member of the month. Brooke is a freshman and two year member of...
VERSAILLES, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help

On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
GREENVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Betty L Archie

SEPTEMBER 19, 1938 – OCTOBER 24, 2022. Betty Lou Archie age 84, of Union City, Ohio, passed away at 9:18 am Monday, October 24, 2022, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville. Betty was born September 19, 1938, in Darke County to the late Chalmer M. & Hazel Almena...
UNION CITY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Edison State Creative Writing Club to Host Former Ohio Poet of the Year

How do authors dig up the dead and give voice to them in poetry that leaves readers shivering, afraid to leave their homes after dark, and asking questions? Join the Edison State Community College Creative Writing Club as they host former Ohio Poet of the Year Myrna Stone, who will reveal how she achieves this amazing feat. Edison State students, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, are invited to the event, which will be held at 3 p.m. on November 3, 2022, in Room 406 at the Piqua Campus.
PIQUA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio man is convicted of fraud in hunting lease scheme

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The U.S. District...
OHIO STATE
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH

