Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
247Sports
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate
We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Two dead, four wounded during overnight shooting near North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Two people were killed and and four more were wounded during a shooting in North Carolina Tuesday night. The violence began around 11:30 p.m. in Greensboro, on Circle Drive, near East Bessemer and Summit avenues, Fox 8 reported. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died from their injuries. Police said another four people ...
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
cbs17
Durham home damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Teen accused of Orange County double murders moves closer to adult charges
The bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in rural Efland in the western part of the county last month.
cbs17
Murder arrest warrant issued to Roxboro man in prison
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest warrant in a murder investigation has been issued for a man who is currently incarcerated. The warrant is for 20-year-old Tycoy Dayshon Pettiford who police say shot Tyree Jones on Oct. 4. Police responded to a call about a shooting just before 11...
Can you help solve a cold case? Durham police share key clue with community
Demeico Sowell Jr. was killed on the day before Thanksgiving. While driving his cousins back to their house, he was shot, lost control of his car and crashed it into a tree on Liberty Street. The out-of-control vehicle struck five people, including a child.
Comments / 0