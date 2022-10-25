ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
Daily News

Two dead, four wounded during overnight shooting near North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Two people were killed and and four more were wounded during a shooting in North Carolina Tuesday night. The violence began around 11:30 p.m. in Greensboro, on Circle Drive, near East Bessemer and Summit avenues, Fox 8 reported. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died from their injuries. Police said another four people ...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham home damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
DURHAM, NC
Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Murder arrest warrant issued to Roxboro man in prison

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest warrant in a murder investigation has been issued for a man who is currently incarcerated. The warrant is for 20-year-old Tycoy Dayshon Pettiford who police say shot Tyree Jones on Oct. 4. Police responded to a call about a shooting just before 11...
ROXBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy