Two people were killed and and four more were wounded during a shooting in North Carolina Tuesday night. The violence began around 11:30 p.m. in Greensboro, on Circle Drive, near East Bessemer and Summit avenues, Fox 8 reported. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died from their injuries. Police said another four people ...

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO