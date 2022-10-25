ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairland, IN

Comments / 0

 

readthereporter.com

Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
COLUMBUS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

McCord Square Downtown District breaks ground In McCordsville

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Town of McCordsville Officials joined Rebar Development and project partners Monday to break ground on the first phase of McCord Square, a $50 million town center district. Anchoring the development, McCord Square Apartments is the first project to begin construction. The new master...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby County Emergency Management says burn ban stays in effect

A press release from Shelby County Emergency Management Director Denis Ratekin notes that the county's burn ban will remain in place for the time being:. After evaluating the rainfall totals that Shelby County received the past couple of days and due to the fact that the totals were less than previously predicted, the countywide Burn Ban for Shelby County will stay in effect.
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Our Hospice relocating to new office in Decatur County

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new space in Decatur County. As of November 1, the Our Hospice Decatur county office will be located at 2015 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg, in the building currently occupied by Remax Realty Associates and Strategic Ag. Insurance Services. “We...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana TE to retire from football due to repeated knee injuries

Tough news for Indiana fans. Former 3-star recruit Sam Daugstrup is retiring from football due to repeated injuries. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Cleveland was a member of the Hoosiers’ 2020 class. He was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. “In light of tearing...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
townepost.com

Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates Spreads Sweetness

Those who visit Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates in Lebanon may remember the famous saying that “life is like a box of chocolates…you never know what you’re gonna get.” Except at this family-run chocolate store, patrons to this chocolatier know exactly what they’ll get: high-quality, handmade chocolates that have charmed customers for more than 50 years.
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Following the Monroe County primary election races

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Monroe County will decide who will take three contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions along with a school referendum. Among the county-wide elections are the county commissioner, recorder and sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN

