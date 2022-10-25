ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
News Breaking LIVE

New Details Revealed About CNN's Morning Show Changes

Further details were announced Thursday about the new morning show that will launch on CNN on Tuesday, November 1, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. The new details were revealed along with a new promo video that showed the hosts conversing and drinking coffee. The show looks to emphasize the “we’re all friends” chemistry that other morning shows include, such as NBC’s “Today Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which new CNN president Chris Licht helped produce.
Popculture

TV Show Canceled, Hosts Immediately Relaunch With Spiritual Successor

TV cancellations are always upsetting, but in the digital age, at creators have a way to keep their audience intact. G4 TV personalities have had to deal with a massive upheaval this month after Comcast suddenly shut down the entire network. However, one faction of G4 favorites has linked up to keep the community together with a new show.
Popculture

'The Daily Show': Current Late Night Host Addresses Replacing Trevor Noah

Amber Ruffin is opening up about speculation that she's replacing Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. Noah announced his departure in front of a live taping on Thursday, Sept. 29. His final show is scheduled to be taped on Dec. 8. The network released a statement on Noah's exit after news of his exit was confirmed. "We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps," they said at the time. "As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them." Ruffin has had her own success on The Amber Ruffin Show, but she's playing coy on whether or not she'll be filling Noah's shoes.
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy