Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving NBC? Why She’s Been Missing From the ‘Today' Show
If you’re a regular viewer of the Today show, you’ve likely seen Dylan Dreyer on your screen as you enjoy your morning coffee. The meteorologist and co-host of the news program’s third hour has been with Today since 2012. While most people tune in to see Dylan’s...
Today’s Al Roker snaps at show guest after he appears to imply weatherman, 68, is old enough ‘for a home’
TODAY’S Al Roker has snapped at one of the show’s guests after the visitor seemed to imply the weather is old enough to be in a “home.”. The 68-year-old host has used his well-known humor to hit back at the notion. The Today hosts had on drink...
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
GMA fans stunned as Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are absent again from morning show after pair’s brief return
GOOD Morning America hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have gone absent from the show again, stunning fans. Both hosts had just recently returned after they were missing from the show. The beloved hosts have both taken a hiatus from the show, raising concerns among fans. One wrote on Twitter:...
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
AdWeek
Ted Turner, Wolf Blitzer, Judy Woodruff Among Those Who Paid Tribute to the Late Bernard Shaw
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN formally paid tribute to the late Bernard Shaw Thursday evening at the National Press Club in Washington. Shaw, the network’s original...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares major announcement about co-host Michael Strahan live on air
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is Her Little Blessing! Meet the ‘Today’ Anchor’s Only Child
A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.
Today’s Carson Daly calls co-host Al Roker by affectionate nickname live on air in fun moment
TODAY host Carson Daly has revealed he has a very sweet name for his colleague Al Roker. During Wednesday's edition of the NCB show, 49-year-old Carson referred to his co-host as "Uncle Al" as he announced some huge People's Choice Awards news. During his segment, Carson said: "We have a...
New Details Revealed About CNN's Morning Show Changes
Further details were announced Thursday about the new morning show that will launch on CNN on Tuesday, November 1, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. The new details were revealed along with a new promo video that showed the hosts conversing and drinking coffee. The show looks to emphasize the “we’re all friends” chemistry that other morning shows include, such as NBC’s “Today Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which new CNN president Chris Licht helped produce.
What’s Next For ‘The Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah?
The comedian joined singer Dua Lipa on her podcast to discuss his past, present, and future
Amanda Seales Tests Tamron Hall’s ‘Black Slang’, Announces New Syndicated Radio One Show
Amanda Seales is taking her talents to syndicated radio. The multi-hyphenate recently announced her new syndicated radio show with Radio One and Reach Media. Her show, titled “The Amanda Seales Show” and accompanying podcast premieres November 7th on WRNB
New CBS Hit East New York Facing Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup With Two EPs Terminated
CBS' East New York is experiencing a major behind-the-scenes change, as two of its producers are no longer with the show.
You Can Order the Jeffrey Dahmer Special at this Texas Pizza Place
People have lots of preferences when it comes to their pizza. Some like pepperoni, some like sausage, some prefer no anchovies- but what would Jeffrey Dahmer's favorite pizza look like?. One pizza joint in Texas thinks they now how Dahmer might like it- and some people are not happy about...
Texas Teen, Who Has Epilepsy, Wins Pageant But Not Crowned Alone
This is Alison Appleby - Miss Dallas Teen USA, 2022. She is 17 years old and already beat incredible odds. At the age of 15, Appleby was diagnosed with epilepsy, which is a brain disorder that causes recurring and unprovoked seizures. Competing for a crown is something that is daunting...
‘Cheers’: NBC Complained They Didn’t Understand Highbrow Jokes — ‘We Don’t Care,’ Director Replied
Director James Burrows reveals NBC had one complaint about 'Cheers' they kept telling him. Fortunately for audiences, he kept ignoring them.
Popculture
TV Show Canceled, Hosts Immediately Relaunch With Spiritual Successor
TV cancellations are always upsetting, but in the digital age, at creators have a way to keep their audience intact. G4 TV personalities have had to deal with a massive upheaval this month after Comcast suddenly shut down the entire network. However, one faction of G4 favorites has linked up to keep the community together with a new show.
Popculture
'The Daily Show': Current Late Night Host Addresses Replacing Trevor Noah
Amber Ruffin is opening up about speculation that she's replacing Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. Noah announced his departure in front of a live taping on Thursday, Sept. 29. His final show is scheduled to be taped on Dec. 8. The network released a statement on Noah's exit after news of his exit was confirmed. "We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps," they said at the time. "As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them." Ruffin has had her own success on The Amber Ruffin Show, but she's playing coy on whether or not she'll be filling Noah's shoes.
