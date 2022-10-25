Read full article on original website
McMechen Police Department back to providing 24-hour service
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A few months ago, the McMechen Police Department could not provide 24/hour service while being understaffed. Now, the department is back on its feet. Although still understaffed, daylong service has been provided since new Chief of Police Robert Shilling took the position. He and another...
Hancock County Halloween for the Hounds in its tenth year
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Halloween for the Hounds is in its tenth year in Hancock County. Every year schools in the county participate in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes for charity. All proceeds raised goes toward the Hancock County Animal Shelter. In the ten years they have been doing it they have […]
CNX Natural Gas funds 3 local volunteer fire departments
CNX National Gas presented three volunteer fire departments in Monongalia and Wetzel counties with a check.
The Future of Moundsville Youth Center opened it's doors
Marshall County, WV — A one-of-a-kind building has opened its doors in Marshall County. The Future of Moundsville Youth Center unveiled all it has to offer to young ones. Accessories to help 6th through 12th grade blow off some steam include ping pong, a music and quiet room, and the latest gaming consoles among other luxuries. The building used to be another church that had to close during covid. Pastor CJ Plogger and his church bought it and quickly made it’s purpose about the kids.
Health insurance rates won't rise in 2023 for Jefferson County employees
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County signed off to not increase health insurance rates for county employees this upcoming year. This is the third consecutive year that rates will not go up. Commissioner Thomas Graham estimates around 500 employees use the healthcare plan offered by the county,...
Councilman Timmons challenging Graham for Jefferson County Commission seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In the race for Jefferson County Commissioner, Steubenville's Third Ward Councilman Republican candidate Eric Timmons is challenging the incumbent commissioner Democrat Thomas Graham. "I was just to the point where I was tired of hearing people complain and saying some people don't get involved, and...
West Virginia Sheriff’s Department warns of scam using names of deputies
There is a scam going around again in Ohio County. This scam has happened before but it’s happening again says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. The scam will show the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office number on the caller ID and the person on the phone will use a deputy’s name that works for the office. […]
Ohio governor hopeful Whaley pledges to tackle infrastructure during Steubenville visit
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley stopped in Steubenville on Thursday just 11 days from the midterm election. She visited the Jefferson County Democratic Party headquarters to speak with Democratic leaders and union workers. Her speech lasted about 15 minutes and she focused on a few...
Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19,000 people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly-created […]
St. Clairsville-Richland City School District, NAACP disagree on punishment for principal
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — St. Clairsville High School Principal Justin Sleutz fell under fire last month when he was having a discussion with students about a racial slur and inappropriate language in music. The principal then repeated the slur to the students. The school district, along with the Belmont...
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
Second largest drug related sentence in Guernsey County handed down
Guernsey County, OH — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to between 18 and 23 years in Guernsey County for various drug related offenses. This is the second largest sentence in the county in a little over a week. Maggie Adams was arrested in December of 2021 after...
Distribution Of COVID-19 Deaths Uneven Across W.Va.
Earlier this week, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. But the virus has not had an equal impact everywhere. Across the country, some states and communities continue to be harder hit by the pandemic than others, and West Virginia is no exception — even varying by county. Kanawha County...
A Special Connection holds Trunk or Treat
Jefferson County, OH — There's a brand new non-profit in Jefferson County as A Special Connection helped those with special needs have the best Halloween weekend possible. It's what parents call a need fulfilled. “It made me tear up,” said Parent and A Special Connection Board Member Mindy Aleksiejczyk....
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
3 charged in Greene County 911 investigation appear in court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.On Thursday, a district...
Governor Justice brings message to Marshall County: “Don’t vote for Amendment Two”
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice walked into a Moundsville courtroom with Babydog, but he quickly launched into Amendment Two, calling it “toxic.” He said state senate leaders claimed the car tax could be eliminated, just to fool the voters. They deceived you. They basically hid what they were doing. They don’t care about […]
Wheeling Park High School “Ties One On”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — To commemorate Red Ribbon Week, Wheeling Park High School students are encouraging young people to lead a substance-free lifestyle. And here’s how they’re doing it! On Thursday, students participated in the Tie One On event in the high school parking lot. With the support from district administrators and staff, the Community […]
