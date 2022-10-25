ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

WTOV 9

McMechen Police Department back to providing 24-hour service

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A few months ago, the McMechen Police Department could not provide 24/hour service while being understaffed. Now, the department is back on its feet. Although still understaffed, daylong service has been provided since new Chief of Police Robert Shilling took the position. He and another...
MCMECHEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County Halloween for the Hounds in its tenth year

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Halloween for the Hounds is in its tenth year in Hancock County. Every year schools in the county participate in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes for charity. All proceeds raised goes toward the Hancock County Animal Shelter. In the ten years they have been doing it they have […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

The Future of Moundsville Youth Center opened it's doors

Marshall County, WV — A one-of-a-kind building has opened its doors in Marshall County. The Future of Moundsville Youth Center unveiled all it has to offer to young ones. Accessories to help 6th through 12th grade blow off some steam include ping pong, a music and quiet room, and the latest gaming consoles among other luxuries. The building used to be another church that had to close during covid. Pastor CJ Plogger and his church bought it and quickly made it’s purpose about the kids.
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19,000 people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly-created […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wvpublic.org

Distribution Of COVID-19 Deaths Uneven Across W.Va.

Earlier this week, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. But the virus has not had an equal impact everywhere. Across the country, some states and communities continue to be harder hit by the pandemic than others, and West Virginia is no exception — even varying by county. Kanawha County...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

A Special Connection holds Trunk or Treat

Jefferson County, OH — There's a brand new non-profit in Jefferson County as A Special Connection helped those with special needs have the best Halloween weekend possible. It's what parents call a need fulfilled. “It made me tear up,” said Parent and A Special Connection Board Member Mindy Aleksiejczyk....
wajr.com

RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

3 charged in Greene County 911 investigation appear in court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.On Thursday, a district...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park High School “Ties One On”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — To commemorate Red Ribbon Week, Wheeling Park High School students are encouraging young people to lead a substance-free lifestyle. And here’s how they’re doing it! On Thursday, students participated in the Tie One On event in the high school parking lot. With the support from district administrators and staff, the Community […]
WHEELING, WV

