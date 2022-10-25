UT Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy launches Free Tuition Program

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The University of Texas at Tyler is offering scholarships for incoming and current students at the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy.

Incoming pharmacy students who meet the GPA requirements will qualify for a 100% reduction of tuition and fees for their first full year in the curriculum. Current pharmacy students who meet program requirements may also qualify for the reduction. The scholarship is available for an annual merit-based renewal.

“There is an urgent need for highly skilled healthcare professionals in East Texas,” UT Tyler Executive Vice President of Health Affairs Dr. Julie Philley said. “Through this new tuition program in our Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, UT Tyler is investing in preparing future pharmacists for rewarding careers that provide vital care for our region.”

Qualifications for incoming Pharm.D. candidate students:

Minimum 3.5 GPA in all science and math courses

Minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA

Meet all requirements of admission

Qualifications for current Pharm.D. students:

Minimum 3.75 cumulative GPA

Must be in good academic standing

Must be taking at least 12 credit hours per semester

No professionalism alerts

Provide 30 to 45 hours per semester of peer-tutoring or Fisch College of Pharmacy activities every qualifying academic year (such as assistance at recruiting events).

On Friday, Nov. 4, from 5:30-7 p.m., UT Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy is hosting an open house for students interested in spring 2023 and fall 2023 admission in the W.T. Brookshire Hall lobby.

Appetizers and refreshments will be provided, and students will have an opportunity to meet with the faculty and staff and learn more about the available programs and the application process. For more information, contact pharmacy admissions at 903.565.5777 or pharmacy@uttyler.edu.



