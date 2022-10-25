Read full article on original website
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Catch this full KVUE Defenders report tonight on KVUE News at 10 p.m. For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation.
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Abbott’s border mission
Gov. Abbott said he and other state leaders are pulling $359.6 million out of the state prison system’s budget to fund his Operation Lone Star border security operation through the next 10 months.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Texas schools continue to receive intruder safety audits, more than 1,000 done so far
Each intruder safety audit takes an in-depth look at campus safety, with inspectors checking exterior entry points and also checking to see how a school checks in visitors.
Texas’ Weakened Gun Laws Have Created a New Wild West on City Streets
While GOP leaders across the country blame violent crime on Democratic policies, the data indicates that easy access to guns with virtually no restrictions in states like Texas is undoubtedly leading to more deaths by firearm. Despite the conservative claim, statistically, the most dangerous city in Texas is a major...
Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling
Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
Governor Abbott Announces $3.5 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Dallas College
Governor Greg Abbott today announced Dallas College has been awarded a Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in partnership with 18 Texas construction businesses. The $3.5 million award will train more than 1,500 employees in construction-related courses to expand their current job responsibilities and increase productivity for employers.
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
After Suspending Political Donations Post-Insurrection, AT&T And Valero Fund Election-Deniers In The Midterms
WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National...
Two Million Texans Could Be On Obamacare, But Aren’t
Among Texas’ uninsured population are 2 million residents who could be signed up for extremely cheap health insurance through the government-run health exchange but aren’t. Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act (commonly called Obamacare) in 2010, millions of Americans have received low-to-no cost health insurance premiums...
Will the Real LULAC Please Stand Up?
With just days to go before a midterm election in Texas that could hinge on the Latinx vote, the nation’s oldest and most respected Hispanic rights organization has split into two competing factions, both of whom claim to be the legitimate one. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
Texas Secretary of State shuts down accounts of 'vote switching'
The 'vote switching' claims are due to user error, the office said.
How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?
Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's office.
Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.
Texas teacher advocates seek alternatives to standardized tests to measure student success
AUSTIN, Texas — From the TEAMS test in the 1980s to the STAAR test today generations of Texas school children have experienced the stress of the annual test days required by the state. But one teachers' group wants to do away with the annual ritual and the preparation time it requires.
