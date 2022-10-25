ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling

Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
TEXAS STATE
Governor Abbott Announces $3.5 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Dallas College

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Dallas College has been awarded a Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in partnership with 18 Texas construction businesses. The $3.5 million award will train more than 1,500 employees in construction-related courses to expand their current job responsibilities and increase productivity for employers.
TEXAS STATE
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing

For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
TEXAS STATE
Two Million Texans Could Be On Obamacare, But Aren’t

Among Texas’ uninsured population are 2 million residents who could be signed up for extremely cheap health insurance through the government-run health exchange but aren’t. Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act (commonly called Obamacare) in 2010, millions of Americans have received low-to-no cost health insurance premiums...
TEXAS STATE
Will the Real LULAC Please Stand Up?

With just days to go before a midterm election in Texas that could hinge on the Latinx vote, the nation’s oldest and most respected Hispanic rights organization has split into two competing factions, both of whom claim to be the legitimate one. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
TEXAS STATE
Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
