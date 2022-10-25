Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
KSAT 12
Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.
wbap.com
Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
Texas AG Ken Paxton investigating Memorial Hermann's policy involving children's medical records
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into a Memorial Hermann policy that he said prevents parents from accessing their children's medical records once they become teenagers. In a letter sent to the Memorial Hermann Health System, Paxton said his office has been receiving numerous...
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor's budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors. When Nestor Henandez was arrested by Carrollton police over the summer for cutting off his ankle monitor, the paroled violent offender served only 100 days behind bars before being fitted with a new one. He was released instead of going back to prison to serve the remainder of his eight...
Democrats Demand Investigation of Abbott’s Parole Board Following Dallas Hospital Shooting
Rep. Rafael Anchía, a Dallas Democrat, will ask a state auditor to launch a full investigation into the Board of Pardons and Parole for allowing Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez to be allowed out on parole. Hernandez not only assaulted his girlfriend in a Dallas area hospital to give birth to his child, but also committed cold-blooded double homicide.
Texas’ Weakened Gun Laws Have Created a New Wild West on City Streets
While GOP leaders across the country blame violent crime on Democratic policies, the data indicates that easy access to guns with virtually no restrictions in states like Texas is undoubtedly leading to more deaths by firearm. Despite the conservative claim, statistically, the most dangerous city in Texas is a major...
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling
Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
Why Are Texas Voters Not Heading To The Booths?
On Monday it was the first day of Early Voting, and compared to the 2018 midterm elections – where Texans saw an uptick of 18 percentage points in voting turnout – the numbers were disappointing. When comparing Texas’ 16 largest counties, in 2018, by the end of the...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Will Texas Have Enough Money To Pay For Public Schools?
Back in July of this year, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he had revised his original revenue estimate and increased it to close to $27 billion. That’s extra money that the state has due to a rebounding state economy on the heels of the COVID pandemic. Due to consumer activity, sustained oil and gas prices and reshoring initiatives, some pundits predict that the surplus could increase substantially by the time the Texas Legislature has to spend it.
Texas Residents Have Until May 23 2023, To Get a REAL ID-Driver License
The front page of the Texas REAL ID website makes it clear: " Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
What you can wear to vote in person changed this year
Be sure you know the new voting dress code before going to the polls in Texas -Edmond Dantes/Pexels. The voting dress code changed in Texas. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to know what you can and cannot wear to the polls.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
Mike Collier asks Texas broadcasters to remove Dan Patrick’s recent ad
Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee for Texas lieutenant governor, sent out a cease-and-desist letter to major news broadcast stations on Tuesday, asking them to stop airing a "false and misleading advertisement" from his opponent's campaign.
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 3