KVUE

What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
wbap.com

Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor's budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors. When Nestor Henandez was arrested by Carrollton police over the summer for cutting off his ankle monitor, the paroled violent offender served only 100 days behind bars before being fitted with a new one. He was released instead of going back to prison to serve the remainder of his eight...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling

Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Why Are Texas Voters Not Heading To The Booths?

On Monday it was the first day of Early Voting, and compared to the 2018 midterm elections – where Texans saw an uptick of 18 percentage points in voting turnout – the numbers were disappointing. When comparing Texas’ 16 largest counties, in 2018, by the end of the...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Will Texas Have Enough Money To Pay For Public Schools?

Back in July of this year, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he had revised his original revenue estimate and increased it to close to $27 billion. That’s extra money that the state has due to a rebounding state economy on the heels of the COVID pandemic. Due to consumer activity, sustained oil and gas prices and reshoring initiatives, some pundits predict that the surplus could increase substantially by the time the Texas Legislature has to spend it.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

