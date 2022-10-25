NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor's budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors. When Nestor Henandez was arrested by Carrollton police over the summer for cutting off his ankle monitor, the paroled violent offender served only 100 days behind bars before being fitted with a new one. He was released instead of going back to prison to serve the remainder of his eight...

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO