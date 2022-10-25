Read full article on original website
Klaus Voormann’s Beatles ‘Revolver’ Cover Secret: ‘Lots of Hair’
As he first listened to the rough tracks for the Beatles' Revolver during the spring of 1966, Klaus Voormann was struck by one thought: "This is gonna be a tough job to do a cover!" The German artist did that cover, of course — an iconic black-and-white collage that signaled...
Beatles, ‘Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
The critical thinking regarding the Beatles' recording career has shifted in the decades since they broke up. Where once Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was identified as their showstopper masterpiece, current evaluation places its predecessor Revolver in that esteemed position. And it's not too hard to hear why. The...
How Tom Petty Embraced the Future With ‘You Got Lucky’
Tom Petty's approach to songwriting was simple: Stay humble and write what you love. "I don't think that I can sit down and pick out, 'OK, another classic,' you know, or 'Everything I write is an epic,'" he said in a January 1983 interview, less than three months after the release of his fifth album with the Heartbreakers, Long After Dark. "I hate that attitude."
30 Years Ago: Keith Richards Settles Into a Groove on ‘Main Offender’
Keith Richards' solo debut had been far more than comfy Rolling Stones-isms. Talk Is Cheap kicked off with the nasty funk of "Big Enough," then continued through a cool menagerie of personal influences from rockabilly to Memphis soul, from reggae-fied rock to Louisiana-inspired roots music. The gold-selling Top 40 album...
Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down”
What a tribute. Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell teamed up for a duet of the late, great Loretta Lynn’s song with Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down,” at the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn. The show aired this evening on CMT live from the Grand Ole Opry, and also included special performances by Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd. Mrs. Loretta sadly passed […] The post Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Joni Mitchell Set to Perform First Full Concert in Decades
Joni Mitchell will play her first complete concert since suffering a nearly fatal brain aneurysm in 2015. Brandi Carlile, a friend and collaborator, broke the news to Trevor Noah during an appearance Wednesday night on The Daily Show. An official announcement followed today. Mitchell hasn't headlined a concert since a...
Iggy Pop Enlists Duff McKagan and Chad Smith on New Song ‘Frenzy’
Iggy Pop has released a new song called "Frenzy" featuring Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. "Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood," Pop said of the ferocious new track in a press release. You can listen to "Frenzy" below.
Kurt Cobain Estate Comes Out Against Opera Based on Rock Star’s Final Days
An opera adaptation of director Gus Van Sant's 2005 film Last Days, which is loosely based on the late life of the Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain, has been strongly criticized by the deceased rock star's estate. The estate was also against the movie itself. Loudwire initially reported about the opera...
XTC’s Andy Partridge Recalls the End of His Live Career
XTC co-founder Andy Partridge looked back at the moment he knew he played his final show and said, “My dream had died.”. The British new wave band was just about to start a North American tour in 1982 that was expected to take them to the next level of success. Instead, Partridge fell ill and wound up in the hospital before any of the shows took place, ending XTC’s live career and plunging them into heavy debt.
How the Rolling Stones Survived the ’80s
Like many classic rockers, the Rolling Stones started the '80s in pretty good shape. By the time the decade was drawing to a close, like many of the veterans who held on long enough to make it to the MTV era, they were barely left standing. It was a rough period for a rock 'n' roll band like the Stones, and it was only going to get rougher.
50 Years Ago: ‘Talking Book’ Begins Stevie Wonder’s Amazing Run
Stevie Wonder's early 1972 release Music of My Mind was an incremental achievement, as he neatly refined the approach of earlier, more uneven albums. The follow-up Talking Book arrived on Oct. 27, 1972, as something else entirely: a crystallization of Wonder's self-contained genius. He plays all of the instruments on...
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
How Creedence Clearwater Revival Took Over the World
Creedence Clearwater Revival was on top of the world in 1970. Their rise to fame included a headlining performance at Woodstock, three Top 10 albums and a string of hit singles among the numerous highlights in the preceding 12 months. A steady stream of tour dates found Creedence sharing songs...
Top 100 ’70s Rock Albums
Picking our list of the Top 100 '70s Rock Albums was no easy task, if only because that period boasted such sheer diversity. The decade saw rock branch into a series of intriguing new subgenres, beginning, at the dawn of the '70s, with heavy metal. Singer-songwriters came into their own; country-rock flourished. The era ended with the revitalizing energy of punk and New Wave.
101 Depression Songs That Will Help You Feel Less Alone
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Beyond feeling sad, depression can leave a person feeling hopeless, apathetic...
