Cleveland, OH

Fire, explosions level Cleveland business

By Jennifer Jordan, Cris Belle
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews responded to the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters battled flames at E. 145 and Kinsman where the building collapsed, according to the union representing Cleveland’s firefighters.

Initial calls went out around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the building, Will’s Tire Shop, was open for business Tuesday morning. The owner has been in contact with the fire department since the explosion.

Fire officials say one civilian suffered minor burn injuries.

Cleveland Fire says it started as a fire in the tire shop. They say there were multiple explosions from propane tanks and fire that extended to a neighboring occupied home, which was heavily damaged.

A dog was rescued from the roof of the home next door, seen here .

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area.

A secondary explosion caused the airbags on Battalion 5’s vehicle to deploy, seen here .

Investigators say the fire was a $100,000 loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

